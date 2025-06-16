Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv attacks Russian drone factory while EU calls for tougher sanctions on Moscow
Ukraine targets alleged Russian drone manufacturing facility 1,200km away from the frontline
Ukraine attacked a Russian drone factory in the Tatarstan region, located about 1,200km away from the frontline.
At least one person was killed and 13 others wounded in Sunday's attack, according to regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov. He said the Ukrainian drone was destroyed, but falling debris ignited a fire and struck a vehicle manufacturing plant in the Yelabuga district.
The Ukrainian military said the Russian factory produced, tested, and launched drones at Ukraine. Russia launched 183 drones and decoys, along with 11 missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, which said its air defences destroyed 111 drones and eight missiles, while another 48 drones were jammed.
Meanwhile, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has urged the G7 nations to ramp up sanctions on Russia to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. "Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18 sanctions package. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this endeavour," she said.
The EU is set to adopt a new sanctions package on Russia, but has so far failed to convince US president Donald Trump, who has been reluctant to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin into imposing new American sanctions.
North Korea troops suffered 'over 6,000 casualties in Ukraine war'
North Korean troops have suffered more than 6,000 casualties fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine, more than half of the about 11,000 soldiers initially sent to the Kursk region, the British Defence Ministry said in a post on X.
“DPRK [ Democratic People's Republic of Korea] operations have thus far been confined to the Kursk region. Any decision to deploy into internationally recognised, sovereign Ukrainian territory in support of Russian forces would almost certainly require sign-off from both Russia's president Vladimir Putin, and [North Korean president] Kim Jong Un,” the defence ministry said.
“The total casualties represent over 50 per cent of the North Korean troops originally deployed. Open sources suggest that North Korea has sent a small number of extra soldiers to support their forces in the region.”
EU urges G7 to ramp up sanctions on Russia
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has urged the Group of Seven nations to ramp up sanctions on Russia to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Leaders of the world's largest industrial nations are meeting in Canada's Rockies with European countries seeking to keep the war in Ukraine firmly on the mind of US president Donald Trump despite fighting breaking out between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.
"Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18 sanctions package. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this endeavour."
The European Union is set to adopt a new sanctions package on Russia, but have so far failed to convince US president Donald Trump, who has been reluctant to weigh on Russian president Vladimir Putin to impose new US sanctions.
Mr Trump has said he did not want the sanctions to interfere with getting a ceasefire. "We must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table and to end this war, sanctions are critical to that end," Ms von der Leyen told a news conference before Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States begin talks today.
Ukraine strikes Russian drone factory 1,200km away from frontline
One person was killed and 13 others wounded after Ukraine struck an alleged drone factory in Russia's Tatarstan region, local authorities said.
Regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov said the drone was destroyed, but falling debris ignited a fire and struck a vehicle manufacturing plant in the Yelabuga district, some 1,200km from the frontline. Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down six Ukrainian drones overnight.
The Ukrainian military claimed the factory produced, tested, and launched drones at Ukraine, which targeted Kyiv's energy and civil infrastructure.
Russia launched 183 drones and decoys, along with 11 missiles, at Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said its air defenses destroyed 111 drones and eight missiles, while another 48 drones were jammed.
