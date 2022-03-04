In Pictures: Europe’s support for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war
More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine so far since Russia’s invasion last week
More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, with the UN warning that up to 5 million people could be uprooted in the “biggest “refugee crisis this century” if the war continues to worsen.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia.
Russia is continuing to aggressively bombard major cities including Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol, with thousands killed or wounded and tens of thousands on the move at any given movement.
Across Europe, officials, emergency responders, families, charities and businesses have come together to welcome exhausted refugees at train stations and border points.
They have converted office spaces and sports halls into emergency shelters with children’s play areas, kitchen and bathroom facilities.
Here is a round-up in pictures of how neighbouring and nearby European countries are welcoming Ukrainian refugees fleeing in their droves.
Hungary
Germany
Romania
Poland
Netherlands
France
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you wish to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies