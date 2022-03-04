In Pictures: Europe’s support for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, with the UN warning that up to 5 million people could be uprooted in the “biggest “refugee crisis this century” if the war continues to worsen.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia.

Russia is continuing to aggressively bombard major cities including Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol, with thousands killed or wounded and tens of thousands on the move at any given movement.

Across Europe, officials, emergency responders, families, charities and businesses have come together to welcome exhausted refugees at train stations and border points.

They have converted office spaces and sports halls into emergency shelters with children’s play areas, kitchen and bathroom facilities.

Here is a round-up in pictures of how neighbouring and nearby European countries are welcoming Ukrainian refugees fleeing in their droves.

Hungary

Volunteers help to find free accommodation at the Western Railway Station for people coming from Zahony after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap (Getty Images)

Ukrainian children receive food in front of a temporary refugee centre at a primary school in Tiszabecs close to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border (AFP via Getty Images)

Germany

People offer accommodation for refugees who arrive at Berlin's central train station (Reuters)

Romania

A firefighter helps refugees at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania (AP)

Poland

Polish president Andrzej Duda visits the border crossing Korczowa to meet people fleeing war in Ukraine to enter Poland (AP)

Netherlands

The Sports hall De Dreef in Waddinxveen has been converted into a makeshift shelter providing temporary relief for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

France

Refugees from Ukraine are welcomed as they arrive by bus in Saint-Pierre-de-Chandieu, eastern France (AFP via Getty Images)

