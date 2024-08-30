Ukraine Russia war latest: Star Ukrainian pilot killed as Kyiv loses first F-16 donated by Western allies
Crash came as F-16s fought against massive Russian aerial attack
Ukraine has lost a Western-donated F-16 fighter jet for the first time, after one of the aircraft crashed during operations to intercept a massive Russian missile and drone attack.
The crash killed one of Ukraine’s most experienced pilots, Colonel Alexei “Moonfish” Mes, who had been one of the faces of a campaign to encourage Western allies to supply Kyiv the jets.
The crash occurred on Monday during a massive Russian air attack, during which four Russian missiles were shot down by F-16s.
Mes had traveled to the US in 2022 to lobby for F-16 support and met with senior American members of Congress.
Earlier, the UK, the European Union and Ukraine ramped up calls for Kyiv to be allowed to strike deeper into mainland Russia, saying that restricting anything short of full capability renders their long-range missiles “useless”.
Speaking in Brussels, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Kyiv’s allies to “lift restrictions”.
“The weaponry that we are providing to Ukraine has to have full use, and the restrictions have to be lifted in order for the Ukrainians to be able to target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weaponry is useless,” Mr Borrell said.
IAEA's Rafael Grossi to travel to Ukraine to assess developments at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA director general Rafael Grossi will travel to Ukraine next week to hold high-level talks and assess developments at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA said on Thursday.
Serbia announces deal to buy 12 French warplanes in shift away from Russia
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has announced a $3bn deal to buy 12 French warplanes, in a move that shifts his country away from its dependence on Russian arms.
The announcement about the Rafale multi-purpose fighter jets was made during a joint news conference in Belgrade with French president Emmanuel Macron, who was on a two-day visit to Serbia.
Mr Macron called it a “historic and important” deal and praised Serbia’s “strategic courage. It’s a true demonstration of European spirit”.
An official in Mr Macron’s office, who was not authorised to be identified according to French presidential policy, said the warplane deal was part of larger strategy of “bringing Serbia closer to the EU”.
Serbia needs to upgrade its fleet and the Rafale is a “strategic choice” for Belgrade, which could choose to rely only on Russian equipment instead, the official said.
Serbia had been considering the purchase of the new Rafale jets for more than two years, since neighbouring Balkan rival Croatia purchased 12 used fighter jets of the same type.
Chinese leader Xi meets US national security adviser as the two powers try to avoid conflict
Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday as the latter wound up a three-day visit with the stated aim of keeping communications open in a relationship that has become increasingly tense in recent years.
The two also discussed China’s support for Russia, as a recent US assessment found that the country was exporting technology that Russia uses to manufacture missiles, tanks and other weaponry. They also discussed efforts to end the Ukraine war, but Mr Sullivan said they did not make any progress on that issue.
Starting with a trade war that dates back to 2018, China and the US have grown at odds over a range of issues, from global security, such as China’s claims over the South China Sea, to industrial policy on electric vehicle and solar panel manufacturing. Mr Sullivan’s trip this week is meant to keep the tensions from spiraling into conflict.
Ukraine says one of its Western-donated F-16 warplanes has crashed
One of the handful of F-16 warplanes that Ukraine has received from its Western partners to help fight Russia’s invasion has crashed, Ukraine’s Army General Staff said on Thursday. The pilot died.
The fighter jet went down on Monday, when Russia launched a major missile and drone barrage at Ukraine, a military statement posted on Facebook said. Four of those Russian missiles were shot down by F-16s, the statement said.
The crash was the first reported loss of an F-16 in Ukraine, where they arrived at the end of last month. At least six of the warplanes are believed to have been delivered.
The defense ministry has opened an investigation into the crash.
The Ukrainian air force in a Facebook post identified the pilot as Colonel Alexei “Moonfish” Mes, who “saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles, unfortunately, at the cost of your own life.”
Moonfish and a fellow Ukrainian pilot, Andrii “Juice” Pilshchykov, made an early, public visit to the US in June 2022 to press lawmakers and media to send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets and they both continued to serve as public faces for Ukraine’s battle to secure its airspace.
Juice was killed in an August 2023 accident.“When I met with Ukraine pilots Juice and Moonfish I had a sick feeling they wouldn’t make it through the war,” former US congressman Adam Kingzinger posted on X. “They fought like hell for Ukraine, and the F16.”
