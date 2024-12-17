Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv claims assassination of Putin’s nuclear general in Moscow scooter bomb attack
Igor Kirillov was charged by Kyiv yesterday over alleged use of banned chemical weapons in war
Ukrainian security services have killed a senior Russian general in charge of nuclear protection forces in Moscow today, intelligence sources in Kyiv have claimed.
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt after a bomb hidden in an electric scooter detonated.
In a statement to the Financial Times, an intelligence source described Kirillov as a “completely legitimate target”.
He was sanctioned by Britain in October for his battlefield involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed,” the investigative committee said.
Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.
His death comes a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged him with the alleged use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine war.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the Ukrainian leadership faces imminent revenge for the “cowardly and despicable strikes”, the RIA state news agency reported.
Watch: Starmer meets world leaders in Estonia as he visits troops serving on Russian border
Watch as Sir Keir Starmer met leaders of Baltic states in Estonia for the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) conference on Tuesday, 17 December, before visiting British troops serving on Russia‘s border.
The Prime Minister will join leaders from the Nordics and Baltics to discuss support for Ukraine, the sustained threat posed by Russia, and wider European security.
Sir Keir will then visit British forces serving in the region to deter malign Russian threats.
When asked what else could be done to support Ukraine, Sir Keir said: “There is an ever-increasing demand for more capability. That is understandable, and Ukraine needs all the capability that it can get, so I think all of us have put in more capability into Ukraine by way of equipment.
Kyiv condemns visit of Pan-African delegation to Russian-occupied areas
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the visit of a Pan-African delegation to the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.
Representatives for a dozen African countries in the Pan-African Parliament visited Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region to “find out the truth of the Russian people”.
The parliament is the legislative body of the African Union, which represents 55 counties in the African continent.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Their statements during this visit about opposing colonialism, made on Ukrainian land illegally seized by Russia in the course of its neocolonial war of aggression against Ukraine, are completely absurd.
"Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry strongly protests the visit of the delegation of the Pan-African Parliament."
Two injured in Russian strike on civilian car, says Ukraine
Two people have been injured after Russia struck a civilian car in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the region’s military administration said.
Russian forces dropped explosives on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), injuring a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.
The pair were both diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds. They have been taken to hospital for treatment, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
Ukrainian leadership faces imminent revenge - Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, said the Ukrainian leadership faces imminent revenge for killing a top Russian general, according to RIA state news agency.
"Realising the inevitability of its military defeat, it launches cowardly and despicable strikes in peaceful cities," Medvedev said.
A source in the Security Service of Ukraine has claimed Kyiv was responsible for the killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.
Watch live from Moscow as police surround the scene of a bomb explosion that killed a senior Russian general on Tuesday, 17 December.
Electric scooter fitted with bomb pictured at site of Moscow assassination
Ukraine responsible for Moscow killing, claims intelligence source
Ukraine was behind the killing of Russian commander Igor Kirillov, an intelligence source in Kyiv has told the Financial Times.
The source said the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, was behind the killing and his assistant. The source said the general “was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target”.
