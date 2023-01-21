Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘massing significant forces in Zaporizhzhia’ amid skirmishes
Both sides ‘avoiding any large-scale offensive effort’ as Kyiv also masses forces in region
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Both Kyiv and Moscow have massed “significant forces” in the Zaporizhzhia region, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
According to its daily intelligence update, the two sides have “conducted artillery exchanges and skirmishes, but have avoided any large-scale offensive effort” in the region so far.
Overall, though, “the conflict is in a state of deadlock”, the MoD adds.
In a Twitter statement, the MoD said: “In recent days, the heaviest fighting has focused in three sectors. In the northeast, near Kremina, Ukraine has likely made small gains and successfully defended against a Russian counter-attack.
“Around the Donetsk Oblast, in Bakhmut sector, Russian and Wagner proxy forces have likely been reconstituting in the town of Soledar, after capturing it earlier in the week.”
UK defence officials also warned of a “realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut.”
Elsewhere, no decision on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has reached at a meeting of Western allies, as Berlin continues to drag its feet – despite pleas fron Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that “the war started by Russia does not allow delays”.
Images capture the residents of Toretsk and Druzhkovka living among the paraphenilia of war as Russia continues to ramp up its offensive in the Donetsk region.
Just miles from the front line in eastern Ukraine, locals are seen filling up water bottles from tanks and taking wood from buildings destoryed by Russian missiles to sell.
The region's Kyiv-appointed governor has accused Russia of using scorched-earth tactics.
US advises Ukraine 'to wait on offensive’
The US is advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of American weaponry is in place and training has been provided, reports say.
A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US believed an offensive would stand to be more successful should the Ukrainians take advantage of the training and the significant infusion of new weaponry.
Sixth known American 'killed in Ukraine war’
A former US Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 has been killed in Ukraine, American officials have said. Daniel W. Swift, who was not fighting in an official capacity, was injured in Dnipro and died of his wounds, said one of the officials, who all spoke on condition of anonymity. No other details were available, including whether Swift’s body has been taken out of Ukraine. The Navy said he deserted his post in San Diego, California, in March 2019.
“We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine,” the Navy said. At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to state department statements and reports from individual families.
Ankara’s visit to Sweden cancelled after permission granted for protests, Turkish official says
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar says that a planned visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara has been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.
“At this point, the visit of Swedish defence minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 has become meaningless. So we cancelled the visit,” Akar said.
Swedish defence Mmnister Jonson had planned to travel next week to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart as the Nordic country hopes to nudge Turkey to ratify its bid to join Nato.
Akar said he discussed the lack of measures for protests in Sweden against Turkey with President Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed his reaction to his Swedish counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
Ukrainian forces to train on tanks in Poland, says Warsaw official
Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard-2 battle tanks in Poland, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying yesterday.
Reznikov spoke to Ukrainian-language Voice of America after attending a meeting at Ramtsein Air Base, Germany, where Ukraine‘s partners did not take a decision on handing over the tanks. Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.
Reznikov described the training development as a breakthrough, attributing the success to efforts by Poland.
“We will start with this and then we will move further,” Voice of America quoted him as saying.
US ex-naval Seal killed in Ukraine
A former member of the US special forces, who was not fighting in an official capacity, been killed in Ukraine, American officials say.
Daniel W Swift, a former member of the Navy SEALs, is listed in official records as having deserted.
The Navy did not provide further information about his US military record.
At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine. The US government has discouraged Americans from going to fight there.
Ukrainian minister has ‘frank’ talks with German counterpart
Ukraine’s defence minister has said he had “a frank discussion” with Germany’s defence minister about the supply of Leopard tanks.
Oleskii Reznikov added that the talks would continue after Western allies in Germany did not reach agreement to supply tanks to Kyiv.
Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.
Russians lay flowers in memory of Dnipro victims
Russians in St Petersburg and Moscow have been laying flowers at improvised memorials to the victims of a Russian missile attack on a nine-storey apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Tuesday, after calling off search operations, that 44 people were confirmed dead from Saturday’s attack, including five children, and that 20 people were still unaccounted for.
On Friday evening, dozens of bunches of flowers and several cuddly toys were arranged around the base of a monument to Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko in central St Petersburg. One ribbon read “Forgive”.
Wagner group denies recruiting Serbs
Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group has denied it is recruiting Serbs to fight in Ukraine, a day after activists filed criminal complaints against the organisation in Belgrade.
Among those identified in the complaints were Russia’s ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbia’s state Security and Information Agency.
“I do not recruit Serbs,” Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, saying he had never head of Botsan-Kharchenko or Vulin.
Earlier this week Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside Wagner forces. He said Russian websites and social media groups were publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group called for volunteers.
