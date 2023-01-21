✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Both Kyiv and Moscow have massed “significant forces” in the Zaporizhzhia region, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

According to its daily intelligence update, the two sides have “conducted artillery exchanges and skirmishes, but have avoided any large-scale offensive effort” in the region so far.

Overall, though, “the conflict is in a state of deadlock”, the MoD adds.

In a Twitter statement, the MoD said: “In recent days, the heaviest fighting has focused in three sectors. In the northeast, near Kremina, Ukraine has likely made small gains and successfully defended against a Russian counter-attack.

“Around the Donetsk Oblast, in Bakhmut sector, Russian and Wagner proxy forces have likely been reconstituting in the town of Soledar, after capturing it earlier in the week.”

UK defence officials also warned of a “realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut.”

Elsewhere, no decision on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has reached at a meeting of Western allies, as Berlin continues to drag its feet – despite pleas fron Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky that “the war started by Russia does not allow delays”.