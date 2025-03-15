Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky warns Putin is planning fresh ground invasion despite ceasefire pleas
Zelensky’s comments come after he joined 29 other world leaders for a meeting hosted by Starmer
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia are planning a fresh ground assault into eastern Ukraine, despite Vladimir Putin’s support for a ceasefire.
Mr Zelensky said Mr Putin’s troops are “building up forces” across the border from Ukraine’s Sumy region.
His comments come after he joined 29 other world leaders on Saturday for a meeting hosted by Sir Keir Starmer.
“We are also observing directions along our eastern border of Ukraine, where the Russian army is building up forces,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X.
“This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region. We are aware of this, and will counter it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring.”
The Ukrainian president also urged Kyiv's Western allies to give "a clear position" on security guarantees including about a potential foreign troop contingent on Ukrainian soil with a US backstop.
Mr Putin said on Thursday that he supported in principle US president Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but that Russia would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.
Zelensky: Ukraine cannot do this alone
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv’s allies understand there is a “shared responsibility” regarding the strength and maintenance of Ukraine’s army.
Writing on X, he said: “Everyone is interested in a strong, undiminished army — those partners with whom we are in discussions. Regarding the maintenance and strengthening of such an army, everyone understands that this is a shared responsibility. Ukraine cannot do this alone.”
In another post he added: “Everyone understands that at the current pace, Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened within five years. We believe this is too long and too dangerous.
“We have shown that in wartime, it can be done faster, but everyone must act swiftly. This means strengthening and massively increasing production in all allied countries to make real the security guarantees for all of Europe.”
Full statement on the frontline from Zelensky
Giving a frontline update from the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief, president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Defense of our positions in the Donetsk region and other frontline areas. I am grateful to all Ukrainian units for their resilience and effectiveness in destroying the occupier. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been stabilized.
“A separate note on the Kursk region. The operation of our forces in the designated areas of the Kursk region continues. The units are carrying out their tasks exactly as required. Thanks to the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian forces were withdrawn from other directions. Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region. There is no encirclement of our troops.
“We are also observing directions along our eastern border of Ukraine, where the Russian army is building up forces. This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region. We are aware of this, and will counter it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring.
“The buildup of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information on the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along our border.
“Today there were also reports on our missile program. We have tangible results. The long Neptune missile was tested and successfully used in combat. A new Ukrainian missile, precise strike. The range of one thousand kilometers. I thank our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and military personnel. We continue our work to ensure the security of Ukraine.
“Also today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine delivered a report on new support packages from our partners. We are securing artillery supplies. I am grateful to all the partners who are helping.”
Scholz: Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace
Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Sir Keir Starmer for hosting today’s virtual meeting to discuss peace in Ukraine.
Writing on X, Mr Scholz said: “Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.
“Together with European and international partners we will continue to support. Thanks to Keir Starmer for today's meeting.
“It is up to Russia to end the attacks and finally make peace possible.”
Pictured: Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv
Zelensky accuses Putin of lying about ceasefire
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “lying to everyone about the situation on the ground” in Ukraine.
He took to social media to reiterate his claims that Ukrainian forces were still operating in the Kursk region, despite reports that they had retreated in recent days.
He wrote on X: "Putin is also lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated.
"In reality, everything can be controlled, and we have discussed this with the Americans. The truth is, Putin has already dragged out the war for nearly a week after the talks in Jeddah. And he will keep dragging it out."
Zelensky says question of territory should be discussed later
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the question of territory is “complicated” and should be discussed in detail at a later date.
Speaking during a press conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian president said Ukraine would never recognise occupied territory as Russian.
