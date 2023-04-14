✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres “is not surprised” that he is being spied on by the US, as fresh revelations from leaked Pentagon documents revealed details of his private conversations.

The documents describe his communications with his deputy as well as candid observations about the war in Ukraine and a number of African leaders.

“He’s not surprised by the fact that people are spying on him and listening in on his private conversations. What is surprising is the malfeasance or incompetence that allows for such private conversations to be distorted and become public,” Mr Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Meanwhile, armed FBI officers on Thursday arrested Jake Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard over the leak of classified military intelligence online.

Video showed the 21-year-old suspect in handcuffs as he was marched to a car by heavily-armed federal agents outside his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The so-called “Pentagon Papers” include hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence that have been shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.