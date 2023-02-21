Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin to deliver major war speech as Biden arrives in Poland
US president pledges another $460m in aid ahead of war’s one-year anniversary
Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to give a major speech today ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, officials in the Kremlin said.
Mr Putin will address members of both houses of the Russian parliament in Moscow and seek to reassure Russia’s political and military elites on the Ukraine conflict in his speech.
He is also expected to share an analysis of the international situation, with his major address coming just hours after US president Joe Biden walked the streets of Kyiv.
Mr Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine yesterday to meet with president Volodymyr Zelensky in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Mr Biden announced an additional half a billion dollars in US assistance during his surprise visit.
He spent more than five hours in Kyiv, consulting with Mr Zelensky on next steps and honouring the country’s fallen soldiers.
Putin to deliver major speech in Moscow
Vladimir Putin is expected to make a key speech to members of both houses of the Russian parliament in Moscow today, just days before the war in Ukraine marks its first year.
Mr Putin will speak to Russia’s political and military elite on the Ukraine conflict in his speech and also share an analysis of the international situation.
It comes just hours after US president Joe Biden walked the streets of Kyiv, warning Mr Putin he had been “dead wrong” in his assessment of how an invasion of Ukraine would turn out.
The Russian president will also outline his vision for Russia’s development with the backdrop of sweeping sanctions imposed by the West on its oligarchs, businessmen and major firms, the Kremlin said.
The speech is due to begin at 9am GMT in central Moscow.
Alexei Navalny accuses Vladimir Putin of destroying Russia’s future
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has accused Vladimir Putin of destroying Russia’s future for the sake of his own personal ambitions.
“The real reasons for this war are the political and economic problems within Russia, Putin’s desire to hold on to power at any cost, and his obsession with his own historical legacy,” Mr Navalny said.
“He wants to go down in history as ‘the conqueror tsar’.”
Biden to rally allies in Poland today as war complicates further
Joe Biden is set to consult with allies from Nato’s eastern flank in Poland today as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage.
After paying an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Biden made his way to Warsaw last night on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives.
“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Mr Biden said as he stood with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky in Kyiv before departing for Poland.
“The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past,” he said.
The White House has also emphasised that there is no clear endgame to the war in the near term and the situation on the ground has become increasingly complex.
Death or Succession for Putin?
Another possibility is Putin dying in office, but CIA Director William Burns is skeptical.
“There are lots of rumors about President Putin’s health, and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado in July.
Short said Putin has established such tight security controls and rival power centers that he’s more likely to suffer “a totally unanticipated heart attack than to be overthrown by the people around him.”
He and Hill believe Putin will eventually look for a successor. Gallyamov lists “technocrats” such as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as possibilities. Hill said Dmitry Medvedev, whom Putin tapped as president from 2008-12, “seems to be auditioning for that role again.”
For the moment, Putin remains very much in charge. In his authorized 2000 biography, he noted: “There are always a lot of mistakes made in war. ... You have to take a pragmatic attitude. And you have to keep thinking of victory.”
When a reporter asked him in December if his “special military operation” in Ukraine has been taking too long, Putin replied with a Russian idiom about big goals being achieved incrementally: “The hen pecks grain by grain.”
EU plans to finance weapons for Ukraine using own budget – FT
The European Union Commission is exploring leveraging the bloc’s budget to provide downpayments in order to aid arms manufacturers and incentivise increased production, reported the Financial Times, citing people briefed on the plans.
One of the officials said that the final commission proposal is set to be circulated among the EU’s 27 members before a meeting of defence ministers on 7 March.
“We need a new injection to get the defence industry moving,” one of the officials told the FT, requesting anonymity as the decision and its planning have not been made public.
“The reality has moved beyond the current systems.”
Russia targeted civilian evacuations with banned cluster munitions, HRW report finds
Russia targeted civilian evacuations from a Ukrainian railway station using banned cluster munitions in one of the worst atrocities of the year-long conflict, a new investigation has found.
The Kramatorsk station attack in April last year remains one of the deadliest single incidents of the war in terms of civilian casualties, killing more than 58 people including five children and injuring more than a hundred.
Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of being behind the attack at the crowded railway station, which was inside Ukrainian territory and one of the last active rail lines away from the Donetsk front line at the time.
What next for Putin?
Analysts see several scenarios for Putin, depending on battlefield developments.
The scenarios, not mutually exclusive, range from what could be his biggest nightmare -- a coup or uprisings like those he saw as a KGB agent in East Germany in 1989, in the USSR in 1991 or Ukraine in 2004 and 2014 -- to winning reelection next year.
That would extend what is already the longest rule of any Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.
Dmitry Oreshkin, a political analyst and professor at Free University in Riga, Latvia, said Putin could revise his goals in Ukraine, declaring he achieved them by establishing a land corridor from Russia to Crimea and taking over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.
Then he could announce, “We punished them. We showed them who is the boss in the house. We have defeated all NATO countries,” Oreshkin added.
But Kyiv has shown no willingness to cede territory, and for Putin to sell this as a victory, Orsehkin believes “he needs to convince himself that he defeated Ukraine. And he understands better than anyone that, in fact, he lost.”
As military setbacks mount, Russians are withdrawing morally and psychologically, and thinking, “Yes, we see that something is wrong in the war, but we do not want to know,” according to Oreshkin.
Such tuning out, along with economic hardships, could blow back on Putin, he said, perhaps this spring, as Russians ask, “You promised victory, so where is it?”
Former Putin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov said the Russian president doesn’t admit mistakes or defeats, and “desperately needs a victory just to prove the point that he’s a strongman.”
Even some in the military are turning critical, he said.
“When he becomes hated by more than half -- and we’re driving in this direction -- the chances for a coup, elite coup, military coup, will increase,” Gallyamov said, giving a timeline of 2024 “plus a couple of years.”
Stanovaya and Short believe no uprising is imminent.
“Even if people are suffering, and they can be discontented and angry, there is no way to make it political,” Stanovaya said.
Gallyamov sees a way out for Putin if he can gain recognition of “new territories, plus a declaration of NATO that it stops expansion, for example, or Ukrainian introduction into their constitution of their neutral status ... or their declaration that Russian will be the second official language.”
China says ‘deeply worried’ about war in Ukraine
China is “deeply worried” that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, the country’s foreign minister Qin Gang said today, asking certain unnamed countries to stop “fuelling the fire”.
“We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire,” Mr Qin said during a speech, in remarks that appeared to be aimed at the US after Joe Biden made his first visit to war-hit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
Beijing, which last year struck a “no limits” partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand firmly against any form of hegemony, against any foreign interference in China’s affairs,” the minister said.
UK spent £50 billion extra on gas since Ukraine invasion – analysts
The UK has spent more than £50 billion extra on gas since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a new analysis suggests.
The analysis, carried out by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), estimates that the UK paid between £50-60 billion more for wholesale gas in 2022 than in a typical pre-pandemic year.
British households have been hit harder by the current crisis than in any other western European country, according to the IMF, because of the UK’s dependence on imported gas.
Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since, with many British households now burdened with much higher bills.
‘Erratic but determined' leader
In interviews with The Associated Press, Short, other analysts and a former Kremlin insider describe the 70-year-old Putin as an erratic, weakened leader, rigid and outdated in his thinking, who overreached and is in denial about the difficulties.
They say he seems concerned about waning, though still strong, domestic public opinion — albeit from unreliable polls. Mostly isolated due to Covid-19 concerns and his personal security, Putin speaks with a small set of advisers, but they appear reluctant to provide honest assessments.
Observers see a long, grinding war that Putin is determined to win, with his way out hard to predict.
“It’s not Putin that rules Russia. It’s circumstances which rule Putin,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Short believes the Kremlin leader “has painted himself into a corner. … He will be looking for ways to push ahead, but I don’t think he’s found them.” Giving up is unlikely, Short said, recalling that “his character was always to double down and fight harder.”
Fiona Hill, who served in the past three U.S. administrations and is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, believes Putin wanted to win quickly in Ukraine, install a new president in Kyiv and force it to join Belarus in a Slavic union with Russia. A successor would run Russia, she said, with Putin elevating himself to lead the larger alliance.
But now, according to Stanovaya, “It feels like there is not any hopes that the conflict can be solved any other way than militarily. And this is scary.”
