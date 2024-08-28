Ukraine Russia war latest: Kyiv says it controls 100 Kursk settlements as Russian oil depot set on fire
Belgorod’s regional governor claimed Kyiv’s troops had attempted the attack but it has not been independently verified
Ukraine has taken control of 100 Russian settlements as Kyiv’s troops continued their offensive into Russia’s Kursk region, a top military commander claimed.
Ukrainian general Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops control 1,294 sq km (500 sq miles) of Russian territory and has taken 594 prisoners of war.
It comes as Moscow’s officials claimed Ukrainian troops had also attempted another cross-border attack into Belgorod, a region of Russia that borders Kursk.
Belgorod’s regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation on the border with Ukraine was “difficult but under control” after claiming 500 Ukrainian troops attacked two checkpoints.
The claim has not been independently verified and Kyiv has not commented. A Russian military blog said there had been no major attempts to pierce the border.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones set a number of oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya depot in Russia’s Rostov region.
Rostov’s governor, Vasily Golubev, confirmed the attack, saying four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region.
Ukraine drone sets Russian oil depot on fire
Ukrainian drones have set a number of oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya depot in Russia’s Rostov region, according to several Russian Telegram channels.
Rostov’s governor, Vasily Golubev, said that four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region, but made no mention of an attack on an oil depot.
Watch: Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine
Kyiv takes control of 100 Russian settlements, commander claims - ICYMI
Kyiv has taken control of 100 Russian settlements as troops continued its offensive into Russia’s Kursk region, a top military commander claimed.
Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops control 1,294 sq km (500 sq miles) of Russian territory and has taken 594 prisoners of war.
Last week, President Zelensky said Ukraine controlled more than 1,250 sq km of Russian territory.
NATO-Ukraine council to meet today
The NATO-Ukraine council will meet on Wednesday at Kyiv’s request, a spokesperson has confirmed.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene the meeting which will brief allies on the frontline situation, spokesperson for the Western military alliance said on Tuesday.
“The meeting will be held at ambassadorial level,” said the spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah. “Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief Allies via video-link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs,” she added.
The NATO-Ukraine Council was established last year to enable closer coordination between the alliance and Kyiv. Ambassadors from NATO’s member countries and Ukrainian officials normally attend meetings of the council.
“Tomorrow’s meeting comes after recent waves of heavy Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure,” Dakhlallah said in an emailed statement seen by Reuters.
Ukraine to temporarily suspend payments on GDP warrants next year
Ukraine has announced that it will temporarily suspend payments on GDP warrants – an instrument created to restructure its debt following Russia’s annexation of Crimea – starting from May 2025.
According to JPMorgan, Ukraine owes around $2.6bn on this instrument, which is linked to its economic output growth and was created in 2015 as a sweetener to Kyiv’s creditors. Some $700m is owed to US firm Cargill, while the state grid company Ukrenergo has a government guarantee on a $830m note.
Kyiv will also temporarily suspend payments for loans from Cargill Financial Services International, Inc, starting from 3 September, and on government-guaranteed bonds of Ukrainian power firm Ukrenergo starting from 9 November, according to a document on the Ukrainian government website.
The GDP warrants and private debt obligations are not part of the country’s sovereign restructuring deal that Kyiv is expected to finalise imminently, Reuters reports.
Zelensky confirms use of Western-supplied jets to down Russian drones
Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed Ukraine used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down Russian drones and missiles during recent attacks.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Ukrainian prime minister urged Ukraine’s allies to send more of the jets. Kyiv received the first batch earlier this month.
“Nobody talked about it, but we destroyed already, in this huge attack of Russians, we destroyed already some missiles and drones using F-16,” he said.
“I will not share how many, but we did it thanks to partners who gave us F-16, provided to us. But again it’s not enough, we have a small number of F-16.”
