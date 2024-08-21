✕ Close Ukraine hits second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

Ukraine has targeted Moscow in what officials described as the largest drone attack on the city of the war so far.

Russian air defences destroyed at least 11 drones headed for Moscow and 45 in total across the country, Russian officials said.

It is not known how many were launched in total. “This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones ever. We continue to monitor the situation,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russian officials did not immediately report any damage or injuries from the overnight attack, while Ukraine is yet to comment.

The attack came as Vladimir Putin made an unscheduled trip to Chechnya, his first in nearly 13 years, where he inspected Chechen troops and volunteers readying to fight Ukraine alongside Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

“As long as we have men like you, we are absolutely, absolutely invincible,” Putin is said to have told the Chechen forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region continues into its third week, with Russian military bloggers confirming that all three of the bridges over the Seym River in western Russia have been damaged or destroyed.