Russian forces are suffering around 1,000 casualties a day, more than it is able to recruit back, a western official has reported.

Russia has suffered significant losses following a Ukrainian cross-border assault into the Kursk region and fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow is having some success.

A western official speaking on the condition of anonymity said Russia was losing around 1,000 casualties, which are dead and wounded, every day.

“Russia is losing more now than it is able to recruit,” the official said, adding that there was no sign of any ability to scale up recruitment to offset these losses despite the introduction of more lucrative sign-up bonuses.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the incursion into Russia’s border region of Kursk as a “boomerang for evil” in a statement marking Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Speaking during an impassioned video speech filmed in the Sumy region bordering Russia to mark 33 years since Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union, Mr Zelensky hailed the resilience of his nation.