Intense battles between Ukrainian and Moscow’s troops inside the Russian border region of Kursk have entered a third day after an audacious attack by Kyiv’s forces.

War monitor the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukrainian soldiers had penetrated more than six miles (10km) across the border, breaking through two Russian defensive lines and a stronghold.

Russia declared a state of emergency amid the fierce fighting, despite seeking to claim that the situation was under control. Russian state media said that 3,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

Moscow’s military chief Valery Gerasimov briefed president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the attack, while neither Kyiv nor president Volodymyr Zelensky has made any direct reference to the assault while exhorting Kyiv’s soldiers to press on and weaken Russian forces.

Multiple pro-Russian military bloggers said the battles continued into Thursday.

"Sudzha [a district in Kursk] is basically lost to us. And this is an important logistics hub," said Yuri Podolyaka, a popular Ukrainian-born pro-Russian military blogger, adding that Ukrainian forces were pushing north towards Lgov.