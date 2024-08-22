✕ Close Ukraine hits second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

Ukraine has destroyed Russian pontoon bridges with US-made weapons to defend its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, officials said.

Kyiv said US-manufactured HIMARS rocket systems had been used as part of operations to disrupt Russian logistics in the Kursk region, in Ukraine’s first official statement acknowledging its use of the weapon during its incursion.

Washington has not commented directly on the use of US-made weapons in the Kursk region, while saying US policies have not changed and Ukraine was defending itself from Russia’s ongoing all-out invasion.

A video posted by Ukrainian special forces showed strikes on several pontoon crossings in Kursk region. “Where do Russian pontoon bridges ‘disappear’ in the Kursk region? Operators... accurately destroy them,” Ukraine‘s Special Operations Forces said.

Meanwhile in Russia, Orthodox priests deployed an icon and blessed fire engines at the scene of a huge fuel depot blaze that has been raging since a Ukrainian drone attack struck the facility on Sunday.

More than 500 firefighters are tackling the Rostov blaze, with at least 41 forced to seek medical care.