Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv says ‘massive’ attack underway with power outages across capital

Kyiv officials say city is facing 'missiles, one after another'

Arpan Rai,Maira Butt
Friday 10 October 2025 04:45 BST
Comments
A residential building is damaged by a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv
A residential building is damaged by a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv (AP)

Russia is bombarding Ukraine's capital Kyiv with a large-scale drone and missile attack, Ukrainian officials said, with much of the city experiencing power outages.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said this morning that the city was facing "a ballistic missile attack" and "missiles, one after another".

At least nine people have been injured, and five of them hospitalised, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said as high-rise apartment buildings and energy infrastructure were targeted.

Klitschko said power cuts and disruptions to the water supply had hit districts on the east bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the city.

Photos and videos of Kyiv showed entire swathes of the city left in darkness.

Russian forces have focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks as winter again approaches in the more than three-and-a-half-year-old war. A massive missile and drone attack last week hit several of Ukraine's main gas production facilities, causing considerable damage.

In photos: Kyiv plunges into darkness as Russia rains missiles and bombs

Firefighters work at a residential neighbourhood hit by the Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv
Firefighters work at a residential neighbourhood hit by the Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv (Reuters)
Firefighters working to extinguish a fire in a residential building following massive Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Firefighters working to extinguish a fire in a residential building following massive Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv (Ukrainian State Emergency Service)
This photograph shows a view of Kyiv during a blackout following Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital
This photograph shows a view of Kyiv during a blackout following Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital (AFP via Getty Images)
A view of Kyiv during a blackout following Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital
A view of Kyiv during a blackout following Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital (AFP via Getty Images)
Arpan Rai10 October 2025 04:45

Russia bombards Kyiv in large-scale drone and missile attack

A major Russian attack on central Kyiv triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building and targeted energy sites in the early hours today, cutting power to parts of the capital, officials said.

“From the explosions that just occurred — a ballistic missile attack is ongoing. Missiles, one after another, air defence is active," said Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, in an update at 2.41am local time.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people had been injured, with five of them taken to hospital. He said power cuts and disruptions to the water supply had hit districts on the east bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the city.

Pictures posted online showed apartments ablaze as firefighters moved into position. Fragments from downed drones also struck several parts of the city.

Energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces had hit energy sites."Energy experts are taking all necessary measures to minimise negative consequences," Grynchuk said on Facebook.

“As soon as safety conditions allow, energy experts will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and conducting restoration work."

Fires are being extinguised in the aftermath of Russia's strikes on Kyiv
Fires are being extinguised in the aftermath of Russia's strikes on Kyiv (Reuters)
Arpan Rai10 October 2025 04:19

In photos: Putin arrives for central Asia summit meetings in Tajikistan

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan yesterday to attend meetings with leaders of other ex-Soviet republics likely to focus on regional development and their relations with Moscow.

(AP)
(via REUTERS)
Maira Butt10 October 2025 03:00

India is now lead supplier of fuel additives for Russia’s fighter jets, Ukrainian think tank warns

India is now believed to be the biggest supplier of fuel additives used to enhance the capabilities of Russian fighter jets, according to a new report.

More than half a dozen Indian companies – suppliers and manufacturers based in Delhi and Mumbai – were found to have supplied nearly half of the total of Russia’s imported fuel additives in 2024, a Kyiv-based think tank has found.

Arpan Rai reports:

India is now lead supplier of fuel additives for Russia’s fighter jets, report says

Exclusive: India sent fuel additives worth £9.3m to Russia which were likely used in warplanes deployed to bomb Ukrainian cities, report finds
Maira Butt10 October 2025 02:01

Putin admits Russia shot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane, killing 38

Putin admits Russia shot down passenger plane, killing 38

The Russian president has also promised compensation for the crash
Maira Butt10 October 2025 01:02

Putin personally afraid of ceasefire, says Zelensky

Vladimir Putin is "personally afraid" of a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“The head of Russia is personally afraid of a ceasefire, because once a ceasefire is in place, returning to the war would be difficult for him. To move from full-scale war to a ceasefire and then later restart a full-scale war – that’s not easy for them,” Zelensky said on X today.

“It’s not easy economically, it’s not easy with the society, and it’s not easy with the world. And certainly not easy with those countries that are still shaking Putin’s hand today. That’s why, for now, he chooses war,” he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s long-range strikes, strong sanctions, holding the battlefield, defending itself in the conflict at the moment but “also, undoubtedly, supporting peaceful initiatives, because that’s the right thing to do – this will work”.

Maira Butt9 October 2025 23:59

Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize if ceasefire happens, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he sends Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and helps negotiate a ceasefire with Russia.

Speaking on Thursday to reporters about his recent meeting with Trump at the UN General Assembly last month, Zelensky said: “I didn’t hear a ‘no’. What I did hear was that work will continue at the technical level and that this possibility will be considered.”

He added: “The plan for ending the war won’t be easy, but it is certainly the way forward. And if Trump gives the world - above all, the Ukrainian people - the chance for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine.”

Maira Butt9 October 2025 23:00

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish blaze in Odesa after drone strike

(UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP)
(via REUTERS)
(via REUTERS)
Maira Butt9 October 2025 22:01

Ukrainian refugee who fled war-torn home is now sumo’s rising star

Ukrainian refugee who fled war-torn home is now sumo’s rising star

He was first introduced to sumo aged six in his home city of Vinnytsia
Maira Butt9 October 2025 20:58

Huge fireball erupts as Russian attack ‘hits oil depot’ in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region

A Russian drone attack struck an oil depot in Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Wednesday morning (October 8), local governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Footage released on Wednesday (8 October) shows a huge fireball and pillars of black smoke rising into the air as emergency service workers try to tackle the blaze using foam.

Following the attacks, the National Energy Company of Ukraine said that several regions of Ukraine have been left without power.

“The situation is most difficult in the Chernihiv region, where the local power company is forced to implement three simultaneous hourly power cuts. Emergency repair work is ongoing,” the statement said.

Holly Bishop reports:

Huge fireball erupts as Russian attack hits oil depot in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region

A Russian drone attack struck an oil depot in Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Wednesday morning (October 8), local governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a statement posted on Facebook. Footage released on Wednesday (8 October) shows a huge fireball and pillars of black smoke rising into the air as emergency service workers try to tackle the blaze using foam. Following the attacks, the National Energy Company of Ukraine said that several regions of Ukraine have been left without power. “The situation is most difficult in the Chernihiv region, where the local power company is forced to implement three simultaneous hourly power cuts. Emergency repair work is ongoing,” the statement said.
Maira Butt9 October 2025 20:30

