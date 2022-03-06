Ukraine-Russia news: Odesa prepares for attack as Putin ‘shifts focus to Black Sea’
This is ‘the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II’, says UN chief
Ukraine’s top security official has said that Russia’s war command has shifted its attention to the southern front in order to cut the country off from the Black Sea.
He said that Kyiv Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Odessa remain strategically important, and that Russian troops plan to encircle the cities and block Ukrainian armed forces from entering.
“The main attention of the command of the Russian occupation forces is moved to the South, trying to deprive Ukraine from the exit to the Black and Azov Seas, which they think will create conditions for economic suppression of the Ukrainian Resistance,” Oleksiy Danilov wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.
He concluded: “Never fight with the Ukrainians, sooner or later we will come to you to repay all the debts you have accumulated, and the bill has run for centuries.”
It comes as president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces are preparing to bombard the city of Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
“Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime,” he said in a televised address.
Putin says he will only halt invasion if Ukraine ‘stops fighting’
President Vladimir Putin today told his Turkish counterpart that Russia would only halt its invasion if Ukraine stopped fighting and the Moscow’s security demands were met.
According to a Kremlin statement following his call with president Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said that his “special military operation” was going to plan and schedule.
He also said he hoped Ukrainian delegates would take a more constructive approach at talks and take into account the reality on the ground, the statement reads.
Russia removes BBC World News
UK has a 'direct line' to Russia’s war room, head of the Armed Forces Tony Radakin says
‘In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing’, says Pope
Pope Francis has condemned Russia invasion of Ukraine today and denied Putin’s assertion his forces were carrying out a “special military operation.”
“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery,” the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.
Zelensky renews calls for no-fly zone despite Putin’s threat of war on West
President Voldymyr Zelensky has reiterated his call on the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russian airstrikes continue to rain down on the country.
Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday that “the world is strong enough to close our skies.”
It comes as NATO members have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine.
On Saturday, president Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”
Russia turning attention to cutting off Ukraine from Black Sea
A Ukrainian security official has said that Russia’s war command has shifted its attention to the country’s southern front in order to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.
It comes after president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said Putin’s forces were preparing to launch an attack on the city of Odesa, located on the Black Sea coast.
Breaking: Russia mustering forces to surround the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, says Kyiv security official.
More to follow...
More than 1,015 detained in Russian anti-war protests
The Ovd-Info protest monitor has now claimed that more than 1,015 people, from 316, detained in Russian anti-war protests people have been detained in anti-war protests across 29 Russian cities.
Earlier this morning, it alleged 96 have been detained in Novosibirsk, 18 in Irkutsk, 15 across Vladivostok and Khabarovsk and seven in Moscow, among others.
Reuters said it was not able to independently verify the information.
Russia to bombard Odesa, says Zelensky
Russian forces are preparing to bombard the city of Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said today.
“Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime,” he said in a televised address.
US looks to sending planes to Poland
A senior US official has said Washington is considering sending planes to Poland in the event Warsaw decides to send fighter jets into neighbouring Ukraine.
During a visit to Moldova on Sunday, secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes.
“I can’t speak to a timeline but I can just say we’re looking at it very, very actively.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies