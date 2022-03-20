Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of ‘Third World War’ if Russia talks fail as art school bombed
Ukrainian leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “Third World War” if talks with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, fail to achieve peace following the invasion of Ukraine.
“[I]f these attempts fail, that would mean ... a third World War,” the wartime leader told CNN via video link on Sunday. He also repeated his belief that Putin’s troops were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.
It comes as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s assault on its neighbour looms this week, with the UN’s most recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the fighting began. At least 816 civilians are thought to have been, though the figure is likely much higher.
Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Moscow later denied responsibility, blaming far-right Ukrainians for the attack.
Fighting ongoing in Mariupol, governor claims
Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped in the city with little if any food, water and power.
Fighting continued inside the city on Sunday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, without elaborating.
The Russian governor of Sevastopol, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on Sunday that Post Captain Andrei Paliy, deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had been killed during fighting in Mariupol.
Capturing Mariupol would help Russian forces secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The city council said on its Telegram channel late on Saturday that several thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the past week. Russian news agencies said buses had carried hundreds of people Moscow calls refugees from Mariupol to Russia in recent days.
Speaking to CNN, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the deportation accounts “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, but said Washington had not yet confirmed them.
Johnson and Zelensky speak about military requirements
Boris Johnson spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday night to ask what his military require in their battle against Russia’s invasion, No 10 says.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said the PM “set out his intention to advance Ukraine’s interests at this week’s Nato and G7 meetings and in upcoming bilateral engagement with key allies, and he asked for the president’s latest assessment of Ukraine’s military requirements in the face of Russian aggression”.
Mr Johnson himself put out the following tweet:
Following my earlier post (5.09pm), here’s John Bowden with more on Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks:
Ukraine’s Zelensky predicts ‘third World War’ if negotiations with Putin fail
Ukraine’s leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population
Some Chernobyl workers finally able to leave
After being effectively held hostage by Russian troops for more than three weeks, 64 workers at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine have been able to leave.
They have been replaced by 46 employees who volunteered to travel to the plant.
Around 200 shift workers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard were stuck at the power plant since 24 February - the first day of the war - when Russian troops seized it.
With the Russian side unable to guarantee their safety if they tried to leave the plant, the workers were trapped with food and medicines in short supply. They were forced to sleep on whatever they could find - the floor, tables, and a few small camp beds, they told the BBC.
In images: Ukrainian soldiers get married amid worsening conflict
Watch: Zelensky predicts ‘Third World War’ if talks fail
Kennedy Centre in Washington DC drops ‘Russian lounge’
The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is joining the sweeping rejection of Russia’s culture and government that has seized the US amid Moscow’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.
The Washington DC-based cultural center “quietly” renamed a meeting space that was previously decorated with Russian art and dubbed the “Russian Lounge”, following a $5 million donation from businessman Vladimir Potanin in 2011, Politico reported.
Mr Potanin, who owns nickel mines in the country, is one of the Russian oligarchs with ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin who has thus far escaped US sanctions over the invasion, reports John Bowden.
Kennedy Center in Washington DC drops their ‘Russian lounge’
Move comes amid international backlash following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Zelensky warns of Third World War if negotiations with Russia fail
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a Third World War if negotiations with Russia fail.
He told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that talks with Vladimir Putin are vital and that Ukraine has been reeling since Moscow launched its invasion.
“We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground. ... Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” Mr Zelensky said.
“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives, so I think that we have to do any format, any chance, so in order to have ... the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean ... a Third World War.”
Asked if Ukraine is willing to make comprises to end the Russian invasion, including not joining Nato, as Putin has demanded, the president said: “You cannot reverse this situation anymore. You cannot demand from Ukraine to recognize some territories as intended for conflicts, and these compromises are simply wrong.”
The UN said recently that 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion.
Pictured: Civilian buildings burn in Mariupol
Pope says ‘slaughters and atrocities’ being committed every day in Ukraine
Pope Francis has described the war in Ukraine as a “senseless massacre” as he called on world leaders to put an end to it.
During his weekly Sunday address, Francis shared his concerns over the “repugnant war” which has raged on for three weeks although did not mention Russia by name, reports Zaina Alibhai.
“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” he told the thousands in St Peter’s Square. “It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated. There is no justification for this.”
Pope says ‘slaughters and atrocities’ are being committed every day in Ukraine
Pope calls invasion “senseless massacre” and calls on world leaders to put an end to it
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies