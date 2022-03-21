✕ Close Zelensky accuses NATO of being 'hypnotised' by Russian aggression

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third world war” if talks with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, fail to achieve peace following the invasion of Ukraine.

“[I]f these attempts fail, that would mean ... a third world war,” the wartime leader told CNN via video link on Sunday. He also repeated his belief that Putin’s troops were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.

It comes as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s assault on its neighbour looms this week, with the UN’s most recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the fighting began. At least 816 civilians are thought to have been, though the figure is likely much higher.

Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Moscow later denied responsibility, blaming far-right Ukrainians for the attack.