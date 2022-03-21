Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of ‘third world war’ if Russia talks fail as art school bombed
Ukrainian leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third world war” if talks with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, fail to achieve peace following the invasion of Ukraine.
“[I]f these attempts fail, that would mean ... a third world war,” the wartime leader told CNN via video link on Sunday. He also repeated his belief that Putin’s troops were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.
It comes as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s assault on its neighbour looms this week, with the UN’s most recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the fighting began. At least 816 civilians are thought to have been, though the figure is likely much higher.
Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Moscow later denied responsibility, blaming far-right Ukrainians for the attack.
Watch: Zelensky predicts ‘third world war’ if talks fail
Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Ukraine appeal
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for “inspiring the world” after they raised almost $35m (£26.6m) for the country.
The couple spoke with Mr Zelensky following their efforts to secure public donations to help supply humanitarian aid to those caught up in the conflict.
On Sunday, Mr Zelensky shared a photo on Twitter taken during a video call with the duo.
AP reports:
Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for 35m dollar Ukraine appeal
The Ukrainian president spoke with the couple via a video call.
Ukraine rejects Russian offer to surrender in Mariupol
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has rejected Russia’s offer of forces surrendering in Mariupol to allow for the creation of two humanitarian corridors, reports suggest.
Moscow said it would secure two routes out of the besieged city, heading either east toward sRussia or west to other parts of Ukraine, but demanded Ukrainian troops stop fighting for this to happen.
But Ukrainian deputy PM Irina Vereshchuk rejected the notion late on Sunday. “There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “I wrote: ‘Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.”
Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.
The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.
UK says Russian forces still trying to circumvent Mykolaiv
Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) says Russian forces advancing from Crimea are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa.
But it says these forces have made little progress over the past week.
“The blockade of the Ukrainian coast is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, preventing vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population,” the MoD said in a Twitter post.
Watch: Chinese ambassador rejects claims Beijing is aiding Russia
Russia gives Ukraine hours to surrender in Mariupol in exchange for escape
Following my earlier post (9.13pm), here’s our daily edition editor Alastair Jamieson with more on the latest deal Russia has offered Ukraine:
Russia gives Ukraine hours to surrender in Mariupol
‘Lay down your arms’ says Russia’s Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev
Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least one in Podil
Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv’s Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko claims.
“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” he said on his Telegram channel.
Mr Klitschko said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed.
The Independent has so far not been able to verify these reports.
Watch: Sunak distances himself from PM’s comparison of Ukraine war with Brexit
Johnson sparks fury by comparing Ukraine war to Brexit
Boris Johnson has sparked fury by comparing the war in Ukraine to Britain’s vote to leave the EU, with one European statesmen branding it “disgraceful” and another describing it as offensive to those fighting the Russian invasion.
There were calls for the prime minister to be excluded from next week’s European Council meeting, where Mr Johnson is hoping to join EU leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis with US president Joe Biden, reports our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Speaking to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, Mr Johnson said that the world faced a moment of choice between “freedom and oppression” and criticised those who believe it is necessary to “make accommodations with tyranny”.
Boris Johnson sparks fury by comparing Ukraine war to Brexit
‘He is no Churchill. He is Basil Fawlty’: European statesmen and UK politicians appalled by PM’s analogy
David Beckham hands social media channels to Ukrainian medic
Ex-England footballer David Beckham has handed his social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to Iryna, head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv.
Iryna says that during peacetime she is a child anaesthesiologist, and on the first day of the war all the pregnant women and mothers had to be evacuated to the basement of the hospital.
“Unfortunately, we can’t take babies who are in intensive care to the basement, because they rely on life-saving equipment,” she adds.
Iryna says the first days were the most difficult, learning how to work with bombings and missile strikes, and says her workday is now 24 hours, seven days a week.
