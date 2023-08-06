Russian retaliation threat sees up to 70 air assault weapons used overnight

✕ Close Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked

Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned a Russian attack in the Kharkiv region which targeted a blood transfusion centre, leaving several dead and injured.

“Russia’s guided air bomb against a blood transfusion centre in Ukraine. This evening, the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire,” Mr Zelensky said without mentioning the exact death toll.

“This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression. Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows to live. Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life,” he said.

It comes as senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India have begun talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia is not attending, though the Kremlin has said it will keep an eye on the talks.