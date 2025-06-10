Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv ‘damages more fighter jets in nighttime raid’ after success of Operation Spiderweb

Ukraine’s special forces claimed have struck another airfield deep inside Russian territory

Arpan Rai,Andy Gregory
Tuesday 10 June 2025 04:00 BST
Comments
Zelensky says Russia is ‘ignoring all peace proposals’

Ukraine’s military claims to have struck two fighter jets stationed at an airfield 400 miles into Russian territory, just days after launching its audacious Operation Spiderweb.

Kyiv did not say how the planes were hit in the fresh attack by Ukrainian special operations forces on the Savasleyka airfield, and there was no immediate comment from Russia. However, Russian war bloggers claimed there had been no damage to the warplanes.

It will cause further concern for Vladimir Putin after Ukraine destroyed swathes of his bomber fleet last month in a long-planned drone attack on Russian airbases.

The latest strike came as Ukraine welcomed home another group of prisoners from Russian captivity, in an exchange agreed last week in Istanbul and set to continue over the coming days.

Warning that “negotiations continue virtually every day”, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person.”

The rare exchange follows Russia’s largest overnight drone bombardment of the war so far, with Ukrainian air forces reporting 479 drones and 20 missiles of various types were fired at different parts of the country.

Flights halted at all airports serving Moscow, Russia says after Ukraine's drone attacks

Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said early today it temporarily halted flights at all four major airports serving Moscow to ensure safety.

The alert of airport shutdown comes shortly after the defence ministry said Ukraine was carrying out a drone attack on Russia.

Arpan Rai10 June 2025 04:00

