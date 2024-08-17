Russia-Ukraine war latest: Kyiv destroys key bridge as troops leave ‘trail of destruction’ in Russia incursion
Artillery fire has blown chunks out of a statue of Lenin that stands in Russian town of Sudzha, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops now have full control
Kyiv has destroyed a key bridge over the Seym river during its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, as Vladimir Putin was forced to redeploy more troops to respond.
Videos shared on social media showed the bridge near Glushkovo collapsing, cutting off part of the local district and an important route used by Russia to send critical supplies for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have now advanced up to 15 miles into Russia’s Kursk region, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Russia’s defensive lines in Kursk were “not prepared to respond to a multi-battalion assault force,” according to the MoD. Ukrainian troops have left a “trail of destruction” in their wake, according to journalists who ventured into occupied Russia on Friday.
Artillery fire has blown chunks out of a statue of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin that stands in the town of Sudzha, which is now occupied by Ukrainian forces. Buildings were pockmarked with bullet holes and the streets, which were strewn with debris, were mainly empty as residents retreated to basements.
Using British tanks, Ukraine has taken hundreds of square miles of Russia’s Kursk region since launching their audacious incursion on 6 August.
Ukraine ‘not interested in occupying Russian territories'
Ukraine is “not interested in occupying Russian territories”, according to president Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.
In a post to the social media platform X, he wrote that Ukraine’s advance into Russia would strengthen their hand at any potential negotiations between the two countries.
He explained: “We have absolutely no plans to beg: ‘Please, sit down to negotiate’. Instead, we have proven, effective means of coercion.. We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia.”
He also said that the incursion was an “important tool” that would “influence on public opinion within Russia”.
“Negative changes in the psychological state of the Russian population will be another argument for the start of negotiations”, he concluded.
Russia accuses Ukraine of bombing road near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The Russian management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said on Saturday a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive charge on a road outside the plant, endangering its staff who use the road, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, since soon after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of trying to sabotage its operations.
Pictures from Ukraine’s incursion into Russia
A partially destroyed statue of Lenin and bullet-marked civilian cars lining the road - these are the scenes emerging from the Russian border town of Sudzha, which was assaulted by Ukraine.
Western journalists have been allowed to accompany Ukrainian military into occupied Russia. CNN journalist Nick Paton Walsh described the scene saying: “Not even the statue of Lenin is unscathed here. This Ukrainian assault, so persistent,.. and Russia completely unable to push the Ukrainians out here.”
Ukraine offensive ‘derailed negotiations with Russia’
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia has derailed planned talks between the two sides scheduled for this month, diplomats and officials have told The Washington Post.
According to the report, Ukraine and Russia were set to send delegations to Doha this month to negotiate an agreement over energy and power infrastructure.
The planned talks have now apparently been derailed by Ukraine’s advance into Russia’s western Kursk region.
Diplomats had hoped that the talks between the two sides on energy supplies could have developed into more extensive peace talks.
Russian officials have now postponed their meeting with Qatari officials, despite Kyiv still being keen to send a delegation, The Washington Post reported.
The Ukrainian presidential office told the US paper that the talks had been postponed “due to the situation in the Middle East” but would take place by video call later this month.
Ukraine claim that nearly 600,000 Russian troops have died in war so far
Ukraine’s defence ministry have claimed that 598,180 members of the Russian armed forces have died in the war so far.
In a tally titled ‘losses of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine’, the ministry said that Russia had lost 367 aircraft, 8501 tanks, 16,473 armoured fighting vehicles and one submarine.
16,985 artillery systems, 2,432 cruise missiles and 28 warships and boats have also been taken out between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2024, the ministry said.
US behind block on Storm Shadow missile use inside Russia - reports
The US government is reportedly behind the halt on Storm Shadow missiles being used by Kyiv inside Russia.
According to a report in The Times, the UK government is in favour of relaxing the use of long range weapons and has asked Washington for the green light.
A UK government source told the paper that a request was made more than a month ago to the US government but that it was “stuck in the system” - with no decision forthcoming.
Another UK government source said that “discussions were still ongoing around Storm Shadow with allies”. The UK would require consensus from allies in order to give Ukraine the freedom to use the long-range weapons inside Russia.
Ukraine air defence 'downs all 14 Russian drones fired’
Ukraine’s air defences shot down all 14 Russian drones fired in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.
The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the Shahed drones were downed over six Ukrainian regions in the south and centre of the country
Ukraine dismisses Moscow's claims of Kyiv planning 'dirty bomb' attacks in Russia
Ukraine’s foreign ministry rubbished Moscow’s claims about Kyiv planning an attack on Russian nuclear power plants with “dirty bombs.”
Several state-controlled Russian media claimed Ukrainian troops were planning to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Russia.
Kyiv’s foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi called the claims “a surge of insane Russian propaganda.”
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting a military operation in the Kursk region, Russia. Small groups of military personnel have been spotted just 23 km away from the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. pic.twitter.com/zp1B4FXOQb— The Bellona Environmental Transparency Center (@Bellona_etc) August 9, 2024
“Ukraine has neither the intention nor the ability to carry out any such actions. Russia must stop spreading dangerous lies,” Mr Tykhyi said.
He said Ukraine is a committed member of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and does not have any “dirty bombs.”
“Their scenario of accusing us of terrorism and the attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant did not work. Now they are lying,” Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine’s national security and defence council wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine's Russia incursion will provide negotiation leverage, Zelensky adviser says
Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive incursion into villages at the Russian border will help bring Moscow to the negotiation table, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser said on X.
“In the Kursk region, we can clearly see how the military tool is being used objectively to persuade Russia to enter a fair negotiation process,” he said, adding that Moscow would face “significant tactical defeats” from Ukraine’s incursion.
The move would also influence public opinion within Russia, the presidential advisor believes.
Ukraine is not interested in occupying Russian territories. This is obvious. Because #Ukraine is waging an exclusively defensive war strictly within the framework of international law... But if we are talking about potential negotiations – I emphasize potential – we will have to…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 16, 2024
“An important tool is also the influence on public opinion within Russia, which is beginning to change when the war has come deep into their territory,” Mr Podolyak said.
“Negative changes in the psychological state of the Russian population will be another argument for the start of negotiations,” he said.
Kremlin says Western rockets destroyed key bridge in Russia
Russia’s foreign ministry said Ukraine had used Western rockets - likely US-made HIMARS - to destroy a key bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region.
“For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, probably American HIMARS,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said late on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.
“As a result of the attack on the bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovo district, it was completely destroyed, and volunteers who were assisting the evacuated civilian population were killed.”
Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday that Kyiv’s forces were advancing between 1 and 3 kilometre in some areas in the Kursk region, 11 days since beginning an incursion into Russia.
Kyiv has claimed to have taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometres in the region since Aug 6.
Reuters could not independently verify either side’s battlefield accounts.
Russia has accused the West of supporting and encouraging Ukraine‘s first ground offensive on Russian territory and said Kyiv’s “terrorist invasion” would not change the course of the war.
The United States, which has said it cannot allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to win the war he launched in February 2022, so far deems the surprise incursion a protective move that justifies the use of U.S. weaponry, officials in Washington said.
