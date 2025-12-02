Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv denies fall of Pokrovsk after Kremlin claims ahead of Putin-US peace talks
Trump’s special envoy will speak to Russian president in renewed diplomatic effort to end war but both sides remain far from an agreement
Ukraine has denied that Russian forces have captured the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk.
“The brazen statements of the leadership of the aggressor country about the 'capture' of these settlements by the Russian army do not correspond to reality,” Kyiv's general staff said in a statementon Tuesday.
It comes as Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin for talks amid a renewed US push to end the war in Ukraine.
The White House said it was “very optimistic” about striking an agreement to end Russia’s invasion following two days of negotiations between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida over the weekend.
Mr Witkoff, who has visited Moscow several times this year, will meet with the Russian President on Tuesday afternoon, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He will be joined by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The pair iwll also meet with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity in the past fortnight involving US, Ukrainian and Russian officials. An original US-drafted plan to end the war caused consternation in Europe last month after it appeared to yield to Russia’s maximalist demands, including the recognition of occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.
No consensus on Nato membership for Ukraine, says Nato chief
Nato chief Mark Rutte says that there is no consensus yet on membership for Ukraine.
“The practical situation is, as you know, that there is consensus required by all allies for Ukraine to join Nato. And right now, as you know, there is no consensus on Ukraine joining Nato,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
Trump ‘to hand occupied Ukrainian land to Putin in return for peace deal’
Donald Trump could recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and other occupied territories in an appeasement of the Kremlin’s key demands for a peace deal, according to a report.
The US president is said to have sent special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow with the expressed intention of offering Vladimir Putin US recognition of the occupied territories in return for a peace deal.
A source told The Telegraph: “It’s increasingly clear the Americans don’t care about the European position. They say the Europeans can do whatever they want.”
Trump 'to hand occupied Ukrainian land to Putin in return for peace deal'
The city is dubbed the “gateway to Donetsk” and is a key location for both sides in military campaigns.
In pictures: Zelensky and his wife arrive in Dublin, Ireland
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
It marks the leaders first state visit to the country. He was joined by his wife Olena Zelenska.
Trump’s man in Moscow: is ‘Dim Philby’ Steve Witkoff about to seal a Ukraine peace deal?
If anyone has had more negative press than Donald Trump in the latest flurry of US efforts to end the war in Ukraine, it is Steve Witkoff, the man he appointed as his special envoy at the very start of his second term. One Western critic even dubbed him “Dim Philby”. But the knives have been out for Witkoff in Washington pretty much from the start, and the charge sheet against him is long.
The scrutiny has intensified with news that Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin, a sign of how urgently the White House wants movement on Ukraine.
Trump’s man in Moscow: is Steve Witkoff about to seal a Ukraine peace deal?
Russian envoy Dmitriev to meet Witkoff for peace talks
Kremlin official Kirill Dmitriev is to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss a possible peace between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
The Harvard-educated CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), assumed the office of the special presidential envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation on 23 February this year despite having little diplomatic experience.
Motorcade transporting US officials seen in Moscow ahead of talks
A motorcade, reportedly transporting officials including U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, departs Vnukovo International Airport before a scheduled meeting with a Russian delegation in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday, in this still image taken from video.
British man detained in Ukraine on suspicion of spying for Russia
A Brit has been accused of spying for Russia after being detained in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s security service.
The man, a former member of the British armed forces, was discovered after an investigation carried out in coordination with British intelligence, a source said.
It is alleged he was lured into the work after being promised “easy money”.
Watch: Zelensky touches down in Dublin for first state visit to Ireland
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has touched down in Dublin for his first state visit to Ireland.
He said Ukraine is actively working to include European partners in a peace solution and is taking diplomatic work “absolutely seriously”.
Zelensky accused Russia of launching a new disinformation campaign ahead of their meeting.
Who are the power players behind Ukraine-Russia peace talks as Trump’s envoy meets Putin?
The US and Ukraine are seeking to narrow gaps in a peace plan proposed by Washington that was criticised as pro-Russian. European leaders responded with a counter-proposal that reasserted Ukraine’s demands.
It includes respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, freedom to advance its Nato ambitions and EU membership aspirations and maintain a large military to deter the threat of future Russian aggression.
Several countries and high-profile individuals are involved in the discussions, which have resulted in public disagreements. The Independent looks at some of the key characters below.
