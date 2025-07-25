Ukraine-Russia war latest: Child injured as Moscow and Kyiv fire drones and missiles after latest peace talks

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone attacks on Thursday, shortly after the conclusion of the latest round of direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
A nine-year-old was among seven people injured after Russia attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight, damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
While Ukrainian drones hit southern Russia's Black Sea areas, killing one person, injuring another and damaging an oil storage depot, Russian drones struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, triggering several fires in residential and other buildings.
Ukraine called for a peace summit to be held between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin by the end of August, urging Moscow to show it was serious about wanting to end the war.
In response, the Kremlin said it was hard to see how Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky could meet before the end of August, RIA reported.
The US, meanwhile, approved potential military sales, including air defence sustainment, to Ukraine worth $330 million, the Pentagon said last night.
Indian firm sent explosives to Russia despite warnings from the US
An Indian company shipped $1.4m worth of an explosive compound with military uses to Russia in December, according to Indian customs data seen by Reuters, despite US threats to impose sanctions on any entity supporting Russia's Ukraine war effort.
One of the Russian companies listed as receiving the compound, known as HMX or octogen, is the explosives manufacturer Promsintez, which an official at Ukraine's SBU security service said has ties to the country's military.
The official said that Ukraine launched a drone attack in April against a Promsintez-owned factory. According to the Pentagon's Defense Technical Information Center and related defence research programmes, HMX is widely used in missile and torpedo warheads, rocket motors, exploding projectiles and plastic-bonded explosives for advanced military systems.
The US government has identified HMX as "critical for Russia's war effort" and has warned financial institutions against facilitating any sales of the substance to Moscow.
The HMX sale to Russian firms has not been previously reported.
The HMX shipments have not violated Indian government policy, reported Reuters. One Indian official with knowledge of the shipments said that the compound has some limited civilian applications, in addition to its better-known military uses.
India's foreign ministry said in a statement: "India has been carrying out exports of dual-use items taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation, and based on its robust legal and regulatory framework that includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria on such exports."
Concerns rise over how Ukraine's military might be affected by Starlink outage
People online have shared their concerns for Ukraine’s armed forces as Starlink, a satellite telecommunications network, faces a global outage.
Starlink has become vital to Ukrainian forces fighting Russia in order to replace internet and communication services impacted by the war.
European officials expressed concern in March this year that Starlink might cut off services in Ukraine.
Read more over here:
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites ‘mostly recovered’ after major outages
US State Dept clears potential sale of air defence sustainment to Ukraine
The US State Department has potential approved military sales, including air defence sustainment, to Ukraine for $330m (£244.5m), the Pentagon said yesterday.
The package includes M109 self-propelled howitzer maintenance, repair and overhaul capability for $150m (£111m) and air defence sustainment for $180m (£133m), the Pentagon said in a statement.
The contractors included BAE Systems, Allison Transmission, Daimler Truck North America, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Radionix and Systems Electronic Export, according to the Pentagon.
Four killed and several injured in Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine
Russian forces on Thursday staged a series of mass drone attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing one person, injuring at least four and causing several fires as well as damage in the historic centre, a Unesco world heritage site.
The famous Pryvoz market in Odesa was among the places hit, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. "It is not just a place of trade, it is the living heart of Odesa," he added.
Mr Kiper said the body of a man had been recovered from under rubble at a multi-storey apartment building.
Russia also attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight, injuring seven people, including a nine-year-old, and damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city in the northeast, two people were killed and at least 33 were wounded when Russian glide bombs struck a residential neighbourhood, officials said.
Another person was killed in a drone attack in Sumy region on the northern border, where Russian troops have established a foothold in recent months.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments