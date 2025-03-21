Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin bombs own gas pipeline to sabotage Trump ceasefire deal, Kyiv says
A gas pumping station in Sudzha, in the Russian border region of Kursk is on fire having been rocked by a major explosion
Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombing stations along their own crucial gas pipeline in an effort to sabotage any ceasefire deal with Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has said.
A gas pumping station in Sudzha, in the Russian border region of Kursk was on fire on Friday morning after being rocked by a major explosion. Ukraine’s general staff has denied that his forces struck the pipeline and instead said it had been “repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves”.
The army accused Russia of seeking to pin the blame on Ukraine with “groundless” accusations its military was involved – all to undermine any truce and longer peace deal currently being negotiated by Donald Trump and the US.
The Sudzha pipeline has been a critical hub for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has warned Putin will face “severe consequences” if he breaches any peace deal with Ukraine, as western military planners begin drawing up plans to enforce any agreement between the two countries that Mr Trump and the US is trying to secure.
In Ukraine, a mass drone attack launched by Russia on Odesa overnight caused fires in three different parts of the city.
Kremlin says Putin's order to suspend strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine remains in force
Putin’s order to halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy structure is still in place, the Kremlin has said.
Putin agreed to the suspension of such attacks in a phone call with US President Donald Trump. Kyiv, which has said it would be willing to take part in such a partial ceasefire if a document setting out its terms is agreed, has accused Russia of not abiding by Putin's order, something Moscow denies.
Zelenksy calls for more pressure on Russia after Odesa attack
Volodymyr Zelensky has called for “tougher sanctions” to be imposed on Russia after “massive strikes” in Odesa.
Ukraine’s president said over 200 drones were launched by Russia overnight, with injuries reported in both Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.
He wrote on X: “It is joint pressure on Russia, along with tougher sanctions and stronger defense support for our country, that paves the way to ending this kind of terror and Russia’s prolongation of the war. We expect real pressure on Russia from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. This is what will enable diplomacy to work.”
Russia opens investigation into gas station explosion
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the explosion and fire at a gas pumping station in the Kursk region.
The committee, which probes serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal case over the incident near the town of Sudzha.
The station was once used by Gazprom to export gas to Europe from Russia visa Ukraine, and is in a region largely recaptured by Russian forces this week after heavy fighting with Ukrainian troops who had held it since last year.
The Ukrainian military has denied involvement in the attack.
Watch: Russian gas pumping station engulfed in flames after explosion
Oil depot in southern Russia
A fire at an oil depot in southern Russia has intensified after an explosion.
Russian officials said there was an explosion at the depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, where firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week.
"During the extinguishing process, due to depressurisation of the burning tank, there was an explosion of oil products and release of burning oil," officials said on the Telegram messaging app.
More than 450 firefighters were trying to tackle the blaze when it spread to another tank and doubled in size.
Where is the Sudzha gas station?
A huge fire has broken out at a Russian gas and pumping station after it was rocked by a major explosion.
The facility in Sudzha is in Russia’s Kursk region near the border with Ukraine.
It was once used by Gazprom to export gas to Europe from Russia visa Ukraine, until Kyiv decided to end the agreement in January this year.
The Kursk region has been a key area in the war between Russia in Ukraine.
In August 2024, Ukraine launched an incursion into the region and captured an estimated 1,300 square kilometers of land, including the town of Sudzha.
However in recent weeks, Putin’s troops have re-captured much of the region.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up own gas pipeline
Ukraine has accused Russia of repeatedly bombing its own gas pipeline in order to blame Kyiv amid a proposed energy ceasefire.
A large cloud of smoke has gathered above a pipeline in Sudzha, in Russia’s Kurk region.
The gas pumping and measuring station has been used as a hub to transport Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.
A huge fire broke out at the facility following a major explosion, but Ukraine has called accusations it carried out the attack “baseless”. .
“On the contrary, the mentioned station has been repeatedly shelled by the russians themselves,” Ukraine’s general staff said.
It added: “Russians continue to create numerous fakes and seek to mislead the international community.
“We urge you to trust only official sources, verify information and do not succumb to manipulation.”
Czech president was in Odesa during Russian attack
The Czech President was in Odesa when the city was pounded by Russian drones.
Ukrainian officials said Petr Pavel has visited the country’s Black Sea port on Thursday prior to the attacks, which have sparked fires across the city.
"Significantly, it was during our meeting that the enemy once again massively attacked the Odesa region," Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger app.
"This is another reminder for the whole world: the war is on and Ukraine continues to fight."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments