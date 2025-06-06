Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin bristles at Trump after he compares war to ‘kids fighting in a park’
The Kremlin has hit back after US president Donald Trump compared the war between Russia and Ukraine to “kids fighting in a park”.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Trump had a right to his own opinion, but for Russia the conflict was “an existential question” about “our national interests, this is a question of our security and the future of ourselves and our children, the future of our country.”
This follows Trump’s comments on Thursday that “Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park.
“Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart,” he added.
At least four people have been killed and over 40 injured in a massive aerial attack from Moscow, hours after the US president warned Putin’s response to a significant Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airbases “will not be pretty”.
Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia “targeted almost all of Ukraine” with over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles. He warned: "If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives that is complicity and accountability. We must act decisively.”
Russia says strike against Kyiv was a response to Ukrainian 'terrorist acts'
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had carried out a massive strike on military and military -related targets in Ukraine overnight in response to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist acts" against Russia.
Russia's military released the statement after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched an intense missile and drone barrage at Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the early hours of Friday and that three people had been killed.
The Russian military said it had used long-range weapons launched from the air, sea and land to successfully strike what it described as a range of military and military-related targets.
Russian troops had also taken control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Officials documenting 'war crimes' after Moscow attack on Ukraine
Kyiv’s national police has said that investigators are documenting “the war crimes of the terrorist state” after three people were killed in mass shelling from Russia.
Three rescuers died and at least 40 people were injured following the attack.
They said 38 properties were damaged, including five apartment buildings and five private buildings, 10 cars, etc
The force said: “three DSNS workers were killed, 9 more rescuers were injured while eliminating the consequences of the shooting. 12 civilians were also injured. 13 objects were damaged: residential buildings, educational institution, warehouse premises, store, cars and subway tracks.
“In Lutsk Volyn region, 14 people were injured as a result of a combined blow. Damaged an apartment building, the premises of state institutions.
“In Chernihiv injured a local resident, damaged kindergarten and three bagatokvartirní houses. One person was injured.
“In the Poltava region, three people received injuries, damaged enterprises, warehouse premises.
“In Ternopil injured 10 people, among them five employees of the dsns. Damaged gas station, admin building, business premises.
“Seven civilian objects were damaged in the Kyiv region in Buchansky, Brovary and Boryspilsky districts.”
Kremlin criticises Trump comment comparing war to fight between kids
The Kremlin has hit back at jibes from US president Donald Trump in which he compared Ukraine and Russia’s war to a fight between children.
They said “for us this is existential” and added their latest strikes are a response to actions of the “terrorist regime” in Kyiv.
“You see it in hockey, you see it in sports.”
Russia damage homes in three regions of Kyiv
Russian air strikes have damaged homes in three different regions of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv region police have said on social media.
Following a major attack on Friday, the force reported that two homes were damaged in Buchansky district. One house was also damaged in Boryspil district. In addition, two cars, an outbuilding and a house were damaged in Brovary district.
The police did not receive information about the victims.
Police reminded citizens that in the event of an air raid, they must be vigilant and head for shelter.
Trump tells Putin: ‘It might be better to let Russia and Ukraine fight for a while’
Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine should be left to “fight for a while,” with other nations leaving them to it.
Mr Trump compared the war to an ice hockey brawl whilst speaking in the Oval Office with his German counterpart Friedrich Merz on Thursday (5 June).
“Sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart,” Trump told reporters. “You see it in hockey, you see it in sports.”
The president revealed he shared the analogy with Vladimir Putin during a 75 minute phone call on Wednesday (4 June).
During the Oval Office meeting, the newly elected German chancellor told the president that he wants the US to put more pressure on Russia to end the war, believing them to be in a strong position to do so.
Russia 'targeted almost all of Ukraine', says Zelensky
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia “targeted almost all of Ukraine” in a massive attack on the country which has injured almost 50 people so far.
The president said on social media: “Russia doesn’t change its stripes – another massive strike on cities and ordinary life. They targeted almost all of Ukraine – Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down.
“I thank our warriors for their defense. But unfortunately, not all were intercepted. In total, over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles – including ballistic missiles – were used in today’s attack. 49 people were wounded.”
Drone attack set fire to industrial site in Russia's Engels, governor says
Russia has reported Ukrainian drone attacks on an industrial enterprise in the southern city of Engels.
Regional governor Roman Busargin said the attack on Friday caused a fire, but didn’t specify what kind of industrial site was targeted.
Busargin said a high-rise apartment block was also hit, but there were no casualties.
Video posted on social media, verified by Reuters, showed a fire burning fiercely emitting huge plumes of black smoke.
In January, a state of emergency was introduced in Engels after a Ukrainian drone strike hit an oil depot that serves a nearby base for Russian nuclear bomber planes, causing a fire that took days to put out.
Ukraine's general staff said it struck Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan regions, in addition to fuel reservoirs, during an overnight attack on Friday. Engels is part of the Saratov region.
