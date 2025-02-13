Ukraine-Russia war latest: Peace talks still months away as Kyiv responds to Trump-Putin call

White House confirms Trump spoke to Putin about ending Ukraine war 'immediately'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peace talks to end the war in Ukraine could still be months away, the Kremlin has said, after Volodymyr Zelensky vowed he would not accept an agreement without Ukraine’s input.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday preparations for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could take months, but that both sides agreed the Saudi capital Riyadh was a suitable location.

He also said that while Ukraine would participate "one way or another" in conversations to end the war, there would be a separate US-Russian track to the talks.

The US president hailed the “great talks” he had with both parties on Wednesday, but his announcement caused concern in Europe that a deal could be done over their heads, one that may lead to Ukraine being carved up and the continent’s security being compromised.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Zelensky said: "We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us.

"I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us, we will not accept."