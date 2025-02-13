Ukraine-Russia war latest: Peace talks still months away as Kyiv responds to Trump-Putin call
US president hailed ‘great talks’ with both Zelensky and Putin
US can no longer be 'permanent guarantor'
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has insisted other Nato allies spend more on their own defence.
He said that the US will expect allies “to spend more” on their own defence in their country and continent, and said the US can no longer “have the expectation of being the permanent guarantor.”
“I don’t think an unwillingness of Nato allies to invest in their own defence spending can be dismissed away by trying to point at the £900mn the US has invested around the globe including the Nato alliance,” he said.”
“Ultimately, we are very much committed to the Nato alliance and to our allies. But without burden sharing, without creating the right set of incentives for European countries to invest then we would be forced to attempt to be everywhere for everybody all the time.
“Which in a world of fiscal restraints is...just not reality.”
He added: “We will continue to spend robustly, but our expectation ... is that you have to spend more. On your defence, for your country, on that continent. Understanding that the American military and the American people stand beside you as we have in Nato. But can’t have the expectation of being the permanent guarantor as I alluded to from what even Eisenhower observed post ww2.
“That shift has to happen”
Europe can't turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker', says Hegseth
The US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Europe against treating America like a "sucker" by making it responsible for its defence.
"Make no mistake, President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into 'Uncle Sucker,'" Hegseth told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He said that Europe should be primarily responsible for defence on the European continent and added later: “Europe has to spend more.”
Negotiations will include both Ukraine and Russia, US says
When asked if he could be give a guarantee that Europe would be included in the negotiations and Ukraine would be able to reject a bad deal, US Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “The president will lead negotiations alongside the secretary of state and the national security advisor.
“We’ve played our role in talking to our Nato allies in what that would look like.”
He added that president Trump spoke to both Zelensky and Putin on Wednesday and said: “Any negotiations had will be had with both.”
US 'recognising realities on the ground'
When asked what leverage Ukraine will be left with US Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “I think it’s a cheap political point to say we’ve left all the negotiation cards off the table by recognising some realities on the ground.”
He added that Zelensky, Putin and Trump all “understood the realities on the ground”.
US Secretary Pete Hegseth is holding a press conference currently.
He said called for Nato allies to increase defence spending and said the US is seeking a diplomatic, peaceful end to the Ukraine war in a manner than creates enduring peace.
Ukraine to participate in talks 'one way or another', says Russia
The Kremlin has said Ukraine will participate in peace talks “one way or another”, Reuters reports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said but there would be a separate US-Russian track to the talks, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Another agency, Interfax, quoted Peskov as saying that preparation for a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could take up to several months, but both sides agreed the Saudi capital Riyadh was a suitable location.
It comes after president Zelensky said he would reject any peace deal made without Ukraine’s input.
Kyiv is yet to respond to the Kremlin’s comments.
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may speak again by phone before meeting
The Kremlin has said that Putin and Trump may speak again over the phone before they meet in person.
Russia’s state news agency, the RIA, cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as not ruling out such a possibility.
It comes after the US and Russian president spoke for over an hour on Wednesday, the first known direct contact between the two posts since Putin had a call with Joe Biden shortly before ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
