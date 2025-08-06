Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump’s special envoy Witkoff in Moscow today as ceasefire deadline looms

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will be reaching Moscow today to meet with Russian leadership as Washington attempts to convince Russian president Vladimir Putin to sign a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
US president Donald Trump has grown significantly frustrated with Mr Putin in recent weeks and has given him until this Friday to make progress toward peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.
Mr Trump is reportedly considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday.
Moscow’s “shadow fleet” – vessels whose ownership is secret – transport oil around the world to evade western sanctions. White House sources say the sanctions would an easy first step to try to force Mr Putin into a truce, according to the FT.
But sources close to the Kremlin say Mr Putin is unlikely to bow to the sanctions ultimatum.
Yesterday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had had a "productive" conversation with Mr Trump on ending the war, sanctions on Russia and the finalisation of a US-Ukraine drone deal.
Mr Putin's goal is to fully capture the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which Russia has claimed as its own, and then to talk about a peace agreement, a source told news agency Reuters.
The Russian leader does not want to anger Trump, and he realises that he may be spurning a chance to improve relations with Washington and the West, but his war goals take precedence, the sources said.
Moscow’s stated demands include a full Ukrainian withdrawal from the four regions and acceptance by Kyiv of neutral status and limits on the size of its military – demands rejected by Ukraine.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow on Wednesday in an attempt to convince Mr Putin to sign a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
