Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump speaks to Zelensky as US to decide on Russia sanctions today
Putin unlikely to give in to Trump’s Friday deadline to agree ceasefire
Donald Trump is speaking to Volodymyr Zelensky follwing US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.
The US president has grown significantly frustrated with Mr Putin in recent weeks and has given him until this Friday to make progress toward peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.
Following the three-hour meeting between the Russian president and Mr Witkoff, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the talks were “useful and constructive”.
He added that the two sides had exchanged "signals" on the Ukraine issue and discussed the possibility of developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington. But Mr Ushakov declined to give more details until Mr Witkoff had reported back to the US president.
US Secretary of State Mark Rubio said he is hopeful of making announcements later on Wednesday on whether potential sanctions against Russia would still proceed this week.
"Maybe positive, maybe not,” he said after calling Mr Witkoff, who was on his way back from Russia.
Sources close to the Kremlin, however, have said Mr Putin is unlikely to bow to the sanctions ultimatum.
Russian rouble and markets await outcome of Putin-Witkoff meeting
The Russian rouble and markets held their breath on Wednesday as they awaited the outcome of President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
The rouble was flat at around 80 to the dollar, according to data compiled by LSEG based on over-the-counter quotes.
It weakened by 0.2% against China's yuan at the Moscow Stock Exchange. Russia's main stock market index was down 0.15%.
Many analysts believe that the rouble is overvalued and awaiting a trigger to weaken.
The Russian currency rallied by up to 45% against the dollar earlier this year, partly thanks to expectations of a thaw in the relationship between Russia and the US as well as hopes for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Kremlin earlier said that Russia had developed an immunity to sanctions thanks to long experience. However, the latest round of US sanctions against a Russian bank, which handled payments for energy, imposed last year, led to the rouble's slide.
Rubio says US to decide on Russia sanctions later today
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is hopeful of making announcements later on Wednesday on whether potential sanctions against Russia would still proceed this week.
Rubio said he has spoken to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is on his way back from a trip to Russia, and would have more discussions throughout the day.
"We'll have more to say about that later on today," Rubio said when asked if sanctions on Russia would go into effect later this week, adding that there would hopefully be some announcements soon.
"Maybe positive, maybe not."
Zelensky visits troops in frontline Sumy region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited troops near the front line in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region.
“I thanked the soldiers for their service and the results that the Kursk operation brought thanks to them, and awarded them with state awards,” he said on Telegram.
“We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honor the memory of all who gave their lives for our country.”
Trump to speak to Zelensky today - reports
US President Donald Trump is expected to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today after US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Vladimir Putin, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Comment | Trump’s envoy Witkoff will bring back only humiliation from his meeting with Putin
Our World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley writes:
If Russia doesn’t join ceasefire discussions by Friday, Trump has threatened more sanctions against Moscow.
And after Dmitri Medvedev, deputy director of Russia’s security council and the Kremlin’s in-house troll, threatened unspecified “further steps” following Russia’s withdrawal from the defunct Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the US president announced he was moving two nuclear strike submarines to threaten Moscow.
Both this and Friday’s deadline are empty and performative.
Read the full Voices article below:
Trump’s special envoy will bring back only humiliation from his meeting with Putin
Ukrainians' trust in Zelensky dips after wartime protests, pollster finds
Public trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fell to its lowest level in around six months following rare wartime protests against a move to curb the power of anti-corruption watchdogs, a leading Kyiv pollster said.
The survey, by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, is the first by a major Ukrainian pollster to measure public sentiment since Mr Zelensky sparked anger with a move to subordinate the agencies to a hand-picked prosecutor-general.
Thousands of Ukrainians had rallied in Kyiv and other cities late last month against the fast-tracked measures, prompting Mr Zelensky and his ruling party to quickly reverse course.
The KIIS poll, which began a day after the controversial vote on July 22, found that 58% of Ukrainians currently trust Mr Zelensky, down from an 18-month high of 74% in May and 67% in February-March.
KIIS found that those who distrust Mr Zelensky cited corruption and his handling of the war as the top two reasons, at 21% and 20%, respectively.
Trust had already been decreasing before the protests, it added, but the demonstrations "undoubtedly had an impact" on the continuing slide.
Mr Zelensky lowest wartime trust rating was 52% in December 2024, according to KIIS. The latest survey involved more than 1,000 respondents across government-controlled Ukraine.
Witkoff leaves Russia - reports
US special envoy Steve Witkoff has left Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reports.
Air traffic controllers told the news agency that Mr Witkoff’s plane took-off.
Mr Witkoff has yet to comment on how the meeting with Vladimir Putin went.
The Kremlin said the talks were “constructive” and “useful” (2.16pm post), but refused to comment further until Mr Witkoff has briefed Donald Trump.
We will keep you updated as soon as we hear from the US president or Mr Witkoff.
Russia to sell crops from occupied areas of Ukraine
Russia to sell crops from occupied areas of Ukraine
Kremlin calls Putin-Witkoff talks 'constructive' ahead of US sanctions deadline
Talks between Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were "useful and constructive," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
Mr Witkoff held around three hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin, two days before the expiry of a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.
Ushakov told Russian news outlet Zvezda that the two sides discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the potential for improving US-Russia relations.
He said Moscow had received certain "signals" from Trump and had sent messages in return.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments