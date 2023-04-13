Ukraine war – live: ‘Russian mine’ explodes near reactor at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant
Ukraine’s Energatom says device detonated at Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeast
A Russian mine has exploded near the reactor room of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine has said.
Energatom, which runs the country’s power plants, said on Thursday morning that a device detonated at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeast.
Earlier, residents in Kherson gave harrowing accounts of their suffering in an alleged Russian torture chamber in the recently liberated Ukrainian city.
Alleged victims told Human Rights Watch of being electrocuted and stabbed, and having guns held to their head and knives to their genitals as their fellow detainees lost their lives in a series of facilities, including one known as the “hole”, as Russia occupied the city between March and November.
The accounts came as the United Nations said it was “appalled” by videos circulating online, including one purporting to show Russian troops beheading a Ukrainian soldier, over which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed legal revenge.
Kyiv calls for NATO to secure Black Sea and integrate Ukrainian defences
NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukrainian air and missile defences with those of its allies, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday.
"The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented," Mr Kuleba, speaking via video link, told a Black Sea security conference in the Romanian capital Bucharest.
"Sadly, it is also a showcase of how rapidly things can deteriorate if one neglects threats. It’s time to turn Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become, a sea of NATO."
The Black Sea and its Ukrainian coast have been crucial theatres of war since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Both Moscow and Kyiv rely on the sea for exports including supplying world grain markets.
Alleged leaks about UK special forces in Ukraine could ‘endanger lives’
The chair of the Commons defence select committee has warned allegedly leaked documents about UK special forces in Ukraine could “endanger lives”, Rob Freeman reports.
The Ministry of Defence warned against taking allegations contained in the reported leak of US classified information, which have been published online, at “face value”.
But the committee chair Tobias Ellwood told The Times: “Given our long-established lead in scale and capability when it comes to elite forces, it will come as no surprise that our special forces are doing much of the heavy lifting.
“But this deliberate, large-scale disclosure of sensitive material could easily endanger lives and should prompt an urgent review about who has access to sensitive information and how it is shared.”
What we know about the leaked Pentagon documents on Ukraine
It’s been less than a week since news of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war surfaced, sending the Pentagon into full-speed damage control to assure allies and assess the scope of the leak.
Overall, the leaked documents present a “very serious risk to national security,” a top Pentagon spokesman told reporters Monday.
Tara Copp and Nomaan Merchant take a look at what the documents are, what is known about how they surfaced, and their potential impact:
Putin faces communications challenge as Victory Day parades cancelled, says MoD
The cancellation of high-profile Victory Day parades in Crimea and several Russian regions bordering Ukraine poses a communications risk for the Kremlin over the true scale of Moscow’s war losses, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has suggested.
“Leaders of several Russian regions bordering Ukraine, as well as occupied Crimea, have announced that their usually high-profile 9 May Victory Day military parades will be cancelled,” the ministry said, citing British intelligence.
“Some Russian cities further away from Ukraine have confirmed they plan to go ahead with Victory Day. The cancelled events have likely primarily been called off because of security concerns near the border, as officials have claimed.
“However, the different approaches highlight a sensitive communications challenge for the Kremlin. Putin couches the ‘special military operation’ in the spirit of the Soviet experience in World War Two.
“The message risks sitting increasingly uneasily with the many Russians who have immediate insights into the mismanaged and failing campaign in Ukraine. Honouring the fallen of previous generations could easily blur into exposing the scope of the recent losses, which the Kremlin attempts to cover up.”
Poland ‘sceptical’ about French attempts to broker Ukraine-Russia talks
Poland is sceptical about French attempts to organise talks between Ukraine and Russia, Warsaw’s foreign minister has said.
“We are sceptical about French initiatives to lead to some form of talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Zbigniew Rau said in a speech to parliament.
“We do not see any signs that Russia is ready to revise its policy of territorial conquests ... the possible result of such talks cannot be any separate guarantees for Russia, apart from the observance of the norms of international law.”
Pentagon leaker ‘is young gun enthusiast who worked on military base’
The person who leaked a huge trove of classified US documents – impacting Washington’s allies, including Ukraine – is a gun enthusiast in his 20s who worked on a military base, the Washington Post has reported, citing fellow members of an online chat group.
The person shared classified information to a group on the instant messaging platform Discord of about two dozen men and young boys who shared a “mutual love of guns, military gear and God,” according to the paper, which based its report on interviews with two members of the Discord chat group.
The person went by the handle OG and was described by one of the sources as being in his early to mid-20s, and was looked up to by members of the group.
“He’s fit. He’s strong. He’s armed. He’s trained. Just about everything you can expect out of some sort of crazy movie,” said one member of the chat group, who was under 18 and spoke on the condition of anonymity with the permission of his mother.
Kherson residents detail abuses in ‘deadly Russian torture chamber’
Residents in Kherson – the Ukrainian city held by Russia from March to November – have given harrowing accounts of their suffering in an alleged Russian torture chamber.
Human Rights Watch has spoken to residents who described being electrocuted, subjected to fake executions, and having knives held to their genitals in several facilities in the city, one of which was known as the “hole”.
Former detainees consistently reported similar forms of abuse, including severe beatings with sticks and rubber batons, electric shocks, threats of death or mutilation, and use of painful stress positions, the rights group said.
No adequate medical care was provided to detainees, with at least three detainees alleged to have died.
One former detainee told the group: “There were five men … They were all beaten up. There was one who had been shot in the leg; another one had a broken rib. We heard screams all day and night. People would be screaming at 3am and in the evenings … They didn’t give medical help to anyone.”
Another said: “They strip- searched me for tattoos, and had me face the wall completely naked. They put a knife to my genitals – held it between my legs. They stabbed me once below my buttocks. I still have scars … That went on for three to three-and-a-half hours. Then they put a pistol to back of my head and said, ‘If you are Orthodox, pray.’ After that they shot twice [into the air].”
Real peace means restoring borders of Ukraine, says Kuleba
All Ukrainian cities and Crimea must and will be part of Ukraine again, and a real peace will come by restoring the country’s borders, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba has said.
“There is no difference between ... any Ukrainian city, they all must and will be Ukraine again,” he told a Black Sea security conference in Bucharest via videolink.
Russian military apparatus rife with infighting, new leaked documents show
A fresh tranche of 27 pages of leaked documents purport to show the Russian military, Vladimir Putin’s ministers and intelligence apparatus are plagued with infighting.
One of the documents claims Russia’s intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, levied accusations against the defence ministry for “obfuscating Russian casualties in Ukraine”, according to notes from US intelligence officials.
The documents highlight “the continuing reluctance of military officials to convey bad news up the chain of command”, reported the New York Times.
The documents also show the FSB questioning the Russian defence ministry’s own casualty count in discussions within the Russian government.
