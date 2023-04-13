‘Russian mine’ explodes near reactor at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant

✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Russian mine has exploded near the reactor room of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine has said.

Energatom, which runs the country’s power plants, said on Thursday morning that a device detonated at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeast.

Earlier, residents in Kherson gave harrowing accounts of their suffering in an alleged Russian torture chamber in the recently liberated Ukrainian city.

Alleged victims told Human Rights Watch of being electrocuted and stabbed, and having guns held to their head and knives to their genitals as their fellow detainees lost their lives in a series of facilities, including one known as the “hole”, as Russia occupied the city between March and November.

The accounts came as the United Nations said it was “appalled” by videos circulating online, including one purporting to show Russian troops beheading a Ukrainian soldier, over which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed legal revenge.