Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone attacks against each other in the early hours today, shortly after the conclusion of the latest round of direct peace talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv to end the war.
While Ukrainian drones hit southern Russian Black Sea areas, killing one person, injuring another and hitting an oil storage depot, Russian drones hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, triggering several fires in residential and other buildings.
This comes as Ukrainian prisoners of war began returning home after Russia and Ukraine ended a third round of peace talks in Istanbul after well under an hour without agreement on a ceasefire.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said afterwards that more sick and wounded prisoners were returning home. He did not say how many.
He has also promised to submit revised legislation in response to angry protests against restrictions on the authority of anti-corruption agencies.
Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Kyiv, opposing the new law, which rolls back the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
Russia's Rosaviatsia aviation authority said operations were suspended at Sochi airport for about four hours today.
The administrative head of the Sirius federal district, south of Sochi, said a drone hit an oil base, but gave no further details.
The airport shutdown comes after Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Black Sea areas, killing one person, injuring another and hitting an oil storage depot.
