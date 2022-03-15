✕ Close Flames engulf building in Kyiv after it was hit by Russian strike

Two people have died after a 16-storey apartment block was set alight by Russian shelling in Kyiv.

Thirty-five people were rescued from the building in the western district of Svyatoshynskyi on Tuesday morning but two bodies were found at the scene, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

There was also damage to a separate nine-storey residential building during the bombardment.

It comes after large explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Tuesday even as Ukraine and Russia inched closer to a diplomatic truce for the ongoing war.

UK defence sources have suggested Russian forces may only be able to keep fighting at full strength for another two weeks.

The offensive may struggle to make any progress or hold ground after the next 10 to 14 days, they told the Daily Mail.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said talks between Ukraine and Russia’s delegations will continue today, a day after he signalled minor success in the peace talks.