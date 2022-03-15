Ukraine news – live: 20,000 civilians feared dead in Mariupol, says official, as Kyiv apartment block shelled
Ukraine and Russia’s peace talks to end the war will continue today
Two people have died after a 16-storey apartment block was set alight by Russian shelling in Kyiv.
Thirty-five people were rescued from the building in the western district of Svyatoshynskyi on Tuesday morning but two bodies were found at the scene, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.
There was also damage to a separate nine-storey residential building during the bombardment.
It comes after large explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Tuesday even as Ukraine and Russia inched closer to a diplomatic truce for the ongoing war.
UK defence sources have suggested Russian forces may only be able to keep fighting at full strength for another two weeks.
The offensive may struggle to make any progress or hold ground after the next 10 to 14 days, they told the Daily Mail.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said talks between Ukraine and Russia’s delegations will continue today, a day after he signalled minor success in the peace talks.
Russia asks China for meal kits for soldiers amid claims of food shortages on frontline
Russia’s request to China for military and financial assistance amid its assault on Ukraine reportedly also included food for its personnel, hinting at the logistical troubles that Vladimir Putin’s military is facing.
Russia has asked China to help with weapons as well as pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as “meal, ready-to-eat” or MREs as Moscow’s war on Ukraine has raged on for nearly three weeks, with no end in sight.
Almost 20,000 civilians have so far died in Mariupol, says mayor’s adviser
Almost 20,000 civilians are believed to have died in the southeastern city of Mariupol, according to the mayor’s adviser.
Petro Andryushchenko said the situation in the Ukrainian city was “catastrophic” and warned the death toll would approach 350,000 if residents did not leave in time.
He told the Present Time TV channel: “Four days ago, we talked about an ‘optimistic’ scenario - about 10,000 victims today. But with the increased intensity and the brutality that has increased many times over, we can say that if the blockade ends now and we can start at least searching for these people, the number of victims is already approaching 20,000.
“But if this does not happen in the coming days, this number will approach 350 thousand - all those who did not have time to leave.”
Russian forces pushed back slightly from Mykolayiv, says governor
The governor of Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolayiv has said the security situation is calmer in the area today because Russian forces have been pushed back slightly from the regional capital, which they have been trying to seize.
In an interview on national television, governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv and that 80 people were wounded on Monday, including two children.
“You can be 99 per cent sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops,” he said.
“There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance. We will not give up the bridges to the invaders.”
Russian Orthodox church near Kyiv bombed by Russian forces
Our defence and diplomatic editor Kim Sengupta has been talking to residents in Makariv, just 30 miles from the Ukrainian capital, after it was targeted by Russian forces.
Missiles began to land in the area three days ago, with deafening noise, destroying houses, incinerating cars, gouging out deep holes in the road, and starting a fire by hitting a gas installation, which continues to burn.
Foreign Office minister ‘hopes’ talks between Russia and Ukraine will be ‘fruitful'
A Foreign Office minister has said he “hopes” talks between Russia and Ukraine progress towards ending aggression.
Asked on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme if he thinks the talks between the two sides will yield a positive outcome, James Cleverly said: “I hope so.”
But he added that the invasion has not been as successful as the Kremlin had first hoped.
“We have seen a lot of disinformation coming out of Russia, we’ve seen a lot of dishonesty coming out of Vladimir Putin,” he said.
“But the simple fact is that the attack that he thought was going to be so easy has proven to be anything but easy.
“The Ukrainians - from President Zelensky to those students that have signed up to join the defence force - the defence of their country has been amazing and they have forced Russia to reconsider the attacks.”
He added: “I really hope these talks are fruitful, but we will judge Russia by its actions, and what we want to see, of course, is for them to leave Ukraine.”
China should denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says James Cleverly
China should denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, James Cleverly has said.
The Foreign Office minister told Sky News: “What we’re saying to all countries is that they should denounce this unprovoked illegal attack into Ukraine by Russia.
“They should not in any way, be supporting Russia and we urge countries to join the UK and the international community in condemning and sanctioning Russia to choke off the finances which are funding Putin’s war effort.
“There is no justification at all for this attack, and we urge China and all countries around the world to denounce it and absolutely not to support it.”
Mr Cleverly said the UK had not had any statements from China denouncing the invasion.
Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia leaders travel to Kyiv in show of support
The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are travelling to Kyiv today on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion intensifies.
Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, said in a tweet: “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.”
He will be joined by prime minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the Polish deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.
Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv today, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital as the two countries planned a second day of talks.
Video: Flames engulf building in Kyiv after it was hit by Russian strike
Firefighters had been battling flames at a 16-storey apartment building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this morning after it was hit during a series of Russian strikes on a residential neighbourhood.
Two dead in Kyiv shelling
Two people have died after a 16-storey apartment block was set alight by Russian shelling in the Svyatoshynskyi district in western Kyiv.
Thirty-five people were rescued from the building but the two bodies were found at the scene, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this morning.
There was also damage to a nine-storey residential building (pictured below) during the bombardment.
Defence sources ‘think Putin’s troops can only fight for 2 more weeks’
Russian forces may only be able to keep fighting at full strength for another two weeks, defence sources have told the Daily Mail.
The offensive may struggle to make any progress or hold ground after the next 10 to 14 days, they said.
A senior UK source told the newspaper: “Ukraine has Russia on the run. It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing they’ve got ten to 14 days before reaching their culminating point.
“That’s when the strength of Ukraine’s resistance should become greater than Russia’s attacking force.”
