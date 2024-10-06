✕ Close Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky

Russian air attacks on Ukraine kept the eastern half of the country under air raid alert for more than five hours, the Ukrainian military has said.

Moscow launched several waves of strikes targeting Kyiv, Odesa and other cities, according to the military.

Russia launched 87 attack drones and four missiles overnight targeting Ukrainian territory, Ukraine‘s air force said.

“The enemy once again used its drones against Kyiv overnight!" Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. "Russian drones entered the capital of Ukraine in several waves and from different directions."

All the air weapons were destroyed on their approach and, according to preliminary information, there were no reports of damage or injuries, Popko said.

Air raid alerts for the capital and its region was announced three times during the night, totalling more than five hours, Mr Popko added.

It comes as Ukrainian forces said they shot down a Russian fighter plane near the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk province.

Photos showed charred remains of an aircraft after it landed on a house that caught fire.