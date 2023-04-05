Ukraine war – live: Zelensky makes rare state visit to Poland following Nato expansion
It comes as relentless attacks from Russia on Bakhmut continue
Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife are making a rare state visit to Poland following the country leading a NATO campaign to defend Ukraine.
The trip is a rare foray for Mr Zelensky out of Ukraine since Russia unleashed the war in February 2022 and is meant as a gesture of thanks to Poland for supporting Ukraine’s defence.
While it follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it stands out from the others because it was announced in advance without the secrecy of past visits.
It is also unusual that the president is joined by the first lady, Olena Zelenska.
Marcin Przydacz, the head of Polish president Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office, described it as Mr Zelensky’s first visit of this kind since the war began.
The visit shines a light on Poland’s rising international role in a new security order that is emerging after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, is modernising its military with orders of tanks and other equipment from US and South Korean producers, while the United States has beefed up its military presence in Poland.
Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, also becoming a hub for humanitarian aid and weapons to move into Ukraine.
Zelensky and wife welcomed to Poland on rare state visit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife have been welcomed with military honours in Poland at the start of a state visit.
The trip is a rare foray for Mr Zelensky out of Ukraine since Russia unleased the war in February 2022 and is meant as a gesture of thanks to Poland for supporting Ukraine’s defence.
While it follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it stands out from the others because it was announced in advance without the secrecy of past visits.
It is also unusual that the president is joined by the first lady, Olena Zelenska.
Marcin Przydacz, the head of Polish president Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office, described it as Mr Zelensky’s first visit of this kind since the war began.
The visit shines a light on Poland’s rising international role in a new security order that is emerging after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
Poland, a member of Nato and the European Union, is modernising its military with orders of tanks and other equipment from US and South Korean producers, while the United States has beefed up its military presence in Poland.
Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, also becoming a hub for humanitarian aid and weapons to move into Ukraine.
Putin installs ‘perfect replicas of Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts’
Vladimir Putin installs ‘perfect replicas of his Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts,’ a former bodyguard of the Russian president has said.
Mr Putin has installed the replicas in order to confuse foreign intelligence so there are no assassination attempts, said former bodyguard Gleb Karakulov.
Mr Karakulov 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The identical offices also mean the Russian president can work from home in secret, Mr Karakulov claimed.
“He has offices in St Petersburg, in Sochi, in Novo-Ogaryovo. They are identical.
“This is, firstly, an attempt to confuse foreign intelligence, so that there are no assassination attempts,” he told Russian opposition media group Dossier Centre.
Novo-Ogaryovo is Mr Putin’s official residence on the outskirts of Moscow.
Mr Karakulov escaped to safety via Istanbul while on a business trip to Kazakhstan in October 2022 after accompanying president Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years, labelling the Russian president a ‘paranoid war criminal’.
Mr Karakulov has claimed that president Putin is obsessed with his safety, and he opts to stay “in his bunker” rather than make trips because he is so paranoid about an assassination attempt.
Voices: Proof that Putin’s Ukraine invasion has spectacularly backfired
Finland’s membership of Nato will benefit both the alliance and Helsinki, writes Jamie Shea.
Proof that Putin’s Ukraine invasion has spectacularly backfired
Finland’s membership of Nato will benefit both the alliance and Helsinki, writes Jamie Shea
More pictures from Zelensky’s state visit to Poland
Putin officer defects and says ‘paranoid’ president lives in a bunker and is terrified of Covid
A protection officer for Vladimir Putin has defected and labelled the Russian president a “paranoid war criminal”.
Gleb Karakulov, 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Mr Karakulov escaped to safety via Istanbul while on a business trip to Kazakhstan in October 2022 after accompanying president Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years. It is unclear where the 35-year-old is now.
Martha McHardy reports:
Putin officer says ‘paranoid’ president lives in bunker and is terrified of Covid
Gleb Karakulov said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Poland as allies step up military aid
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Poland on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest announcement of U.S. military aid, as Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy planned to thank his Polish allies, who have provided vital weaponry to his government since Russia’s invasion and have taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees.
French president Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, was visiting China after he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed they would try to engage Beijing to hasten the end of the Russian assault on Ukraine, now in its second year.
The West has stepped up aid as Ukrainian forces prepare to mount a counteroffensive in the east against Russian forces, although when exactly it might kick off has not been disclosed.
Spain said six Leopard 2A4 tanks it has promised to send to Ukraine would leave the country in the second half of April, later than initially planned. Spain has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.
Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have promised to send a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
The battlefield focus remained on Bakhmut, a mining city and transport hub on the edge of a chunk of Donetsk province largely under Russian control. Both sides have suffered huge casualties and much of the city has been reduced to ruins after months of street fighting and bombardments.
Near the town of Niu-York, 50 km (30 miles) south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers in muddy dugouts described repelling Russian attacks on a daily basis.
Ukrainian military commanders have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut and other towns and inflicting losses prior to the anticipated counteroffensive.
Mercenaries from the Wagner group - who have spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut - said at the weekend they had captured the city centre, a claim dismissed by Kyiv.
In pictures: President Zelensky and wife visit Poalnd on state visit
Watch: Finland joins Nato as war in Ukraine continues
Zelensky to meet president and PM and Ukrainian refugees on Poland state visit
Ukrainian presdient Volodymyr Zelensky will meet president Andrzej Duda and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Ukrainian refugees on a rare state visit to Poland with his wife.
Mr Zelensky is to meet Mr Duda and Mr Morawiecki, attend an economic forum focused on the reconstruction of Ukraine and meet some of the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.
Poland has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees, particularly those who want to remain close because they plan to return or want to be able to visit loved ones.
More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have registered with the Polish government since the war began, joining large numbers of Ukrainians who had already arrived in recent years for work.
The exact number of Ukrainians present in the country at any given moment is impossible to measure, especially with many going back and forth.
Mr Zelensky has travelled through Poland on his other trips but until now has not made Poland the focus of one his trips.
ICYMI: Suspect in Russia cafe bombing that killed pro-Putin blogger charged with terror offences
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with terrorism offences in Russia over a bombing that killed a pro-war military blogger.
Footage released by the Russian interior ministry on Monday appeared to show Darya Trepova admitting to bringing a statuette to the restaurant in St Petersburg, which blew up, also allegedly injuring 42 others.
She did not say that she knew there would be an explosion or who had given her the object.
While it is unclear whether her account was given under duress, Ms Trepova’s husband told Russian website SVTV News that – despite being against the war in Ukraine – his wife “would never kill” and “was framed”.
Russia charges St Petersburg cafe bombing suspect with terror offences
Darya Trepova, 26, faces up to two decades in prison, as husband insists she was framed
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies