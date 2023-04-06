Putin claims West helped Kyiv mount acts of ‘terror and sabotage’

✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine carry out acts of “terror and sabotage” – but fell short of providing any evidence for his bold claim.

He made the remarks during a call with members of his Security Council that focused on efforts to shore up control of the four Ukrainian provinces that Russia claimed as part of its territory in September — a move that most of the world rejected as an illegal annexation.

“There are reasons to believe that the capabilities of third countries, Western special services, have been involved in preparation of acts of sabotage and terror attacks,” Putin said, without elaborating.

It comes after a former bodyguard of the Russian president claimed Putin had installed “perfect replicas of his Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts.”

Mr Putin has installed the replicas in order to confuse foreign intelligence so there are no assassination attempts, said former bodyguard Gleb Karakulov.

Mr Karakulov 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.