Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow claims capture of towns in east as six dead in overnight attacks
‘This aggressive Russian action is not acceptable,’ French defense minister said
Russian forces have claimed a breakthrough in capturing two settlements in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as an onslaught of overnight bombardment across Ukraine killed six people.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of Petropavlivka, a village near the contested towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, and Vremivka, located further south.
However, Ukrainian military officials dismissed suggestions that Russian forces had breached Pokrovsk, a critical transport hub.
Ukraine’s popular Deep State blog, which documents changes in the positions held by both sides using open source materials, confirmed Petropavlivka and Vremivka falling into Russian hands.
In Kyiv, three people were killed and three others injured following a deadly nighttime attack which saw Putin’s forces launch a barrage of drones and missiles in the early morning on Saturday.
A shopping mall, business centre, metro station and water pipe were damaged in the assault, said city military administration chief Timur Tkachenko.
Three others were killed in the country’s south as Russian forces unleashed a combined drone and missile strike.
It comes as France accused Russia of “intimidation” after its air defenses locked onto a French patrol plane over the Baltic Sea.
Russian attack damages Ukraine’s oldest McDonald’s
An overnight onslaught on Russian missile strike on 19 January damaged Ukraine’s oldest McDonald’s in capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
McDonald’s confirmed the damage to the outlet opened in 1997.
“Today, during an aerial attack on Kyiv, a McDonald’s restaurant near the Lukianivska metro station was damaged. Our staff were able to evacuate to a shelter in time thanks to our safety protocols.”
The restaurant has been closed but the company has pledged to reopen it after repairing the damages.
Senior military figures warn Starmer against sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
The UK sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine is “highly risky”, a former security adviser to Gordon Brown has warned, arguing the “grotesquely underfunded” armed forces do not have the resources to do so.
The prime minister confirmed the UK will discuss such a move with its allies on a visit to Kyiv this week, vowing Britain will “play our part” in guaranteeing the Ukraine’s security following any ceasefire with Russia.
But a number of senior military figures have expressed concerns at the plan. Among them is Lord West of Spithead, retired admiral of the Royal Navy and Mr Brown’s former advisor.
Trump intends to visit China to meet Xi, WSJ report
President-elect Donald Trump is considering a visit to China early in his presidency, possibly within his first 100 days, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.
Mr Trump’s inauguration is Monday, and Chinese state news agencies said on Friday that Chinese Vice president Han Zheng will attend as Beijing stands ready to strengthen cooperation.
The proposed trip would aim to ease tensions with Beijing, heightened by Mr Trump’s campaign promises to impose significant tariffs on Chinese goods.
Although Mr Trump’s transition team has not issued a statement, advisors have also explored the idea of inviting Chinese president Xi Jinping to the United States to initiate discussions on key issues.
A meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Xi could prove critical as both nations face complex economic and geopolitical challenges, including trade disputes, Taiwan, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
On January 17, Mr Trump and Mr Xi had their first phone conversation since the November election.
They discussed topics such as trade, the fentanyl crisis, and concerns surrounding TikTok. Expressing optimism, Mr Trump later stated on social media that he anticipates the two countries will “work together to address many pressing issues without delay.”
Trump can lay claim to the ceasefire in Gaza – doing the same in Ukraine will be much harder
When outgoing president Joe Biden was asked if he or Donald Trump deserved credit for the Gaza ceasefire deal struck in Qatar he shot back: “Is that a joke?” It wasn’t. Trump’s claim of having secured the “EPIC” deal was comic, but his contribution was real.
Biden’s team worked in tandem with Trump’s incoming administration – and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff – to deliver the agreement which had taken many months to thrash out.
It was no accident that it was struck in the dying days of the Biden years, less than a week before Trump was due to move back into the White House. Israel’s prime minister knew that involving Trump would set him up to warm relations with the 47th president.
Six killed in Russian strikes, including in Kyiv, officials say
Russian forces unleashed a combined drone and missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Saturday, killing three people, while two other attacks in the country’s south killed three more, officials said.
In Kyiv, explosions boomed across the pre-dawn sky as air defences activated against the attack, which also wounded three others, according to city military administration chief Timur Tkachenko.
A shopping mall, business centre, metro station and water pipe were damaged in the assault, he said.
“Russian forces initially launched drones and then a ballistic-missile strike,” parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on social media. “These acts merely underscore the enemy’s ruthlessness and barbarity.”
Rescue workers plodded through a flooded street as they sifted through debris. The charred remains of a van were visible in front of the station, whose facade was marked by twisted metal and blown-out windows.
As daylight broke, they could be seen examining missile fragments and loading a body bag into a truck.
Another Russian missile attack killed one person and wounded 11 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.
The governor of the adjacent southern region of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling killed two people in a town north of the regional centre, also called Kherson.
Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday, the latest in a series of gains it has reported in its steady advance westward.
The ministry statement said Russian forces were now in control of Petropavlivka, a village between the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, focal points in fighting in recent months in the area.
It also noted the capture of Vremivka, one of a cluster of small towns further south in the Donetsk region.
The ministry also said Russian forces hit Ukraine‘s military facilities with high-precision weapons in response to a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s southern Belgorod region with US-made ATACMS missiles.
Ukrainian military statements made no mention of either of the two villages changing hands, but referred to heavy fighting near the key city of Pokrovsk.
Ukraine‘s popular Deep State blog, which documents changes in the positions held by both sides using open source materials, placed both Petropavlivka and Vremivka in Russian hands.
The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Khortytsya, or eastern, group of forces dismissed for the second day running any notion that Russian forces had entered Pokrovsk.
“There have been no developments in Pokrovsk, things are stable,” Viktor Trehubov told national television. “The enemy is not there.”
It now holds about 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff, in a late night report, said Russian forces trying to pierce Ukrainian defences had launched 84 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Fourteen battles were still raging in the area.
Russia says it will counter any UK-Ukraine cooperation in Sea of Azov
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Ukraine and Britain “had no room” for cooperation in the Sea of Azov, commenting on a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London the two countries’ leaders announced on Thursday.
The Kremlin said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under the new agreement would be of concern to Moscow, in particular in the Sea of Azov, which Russia considers its own, and the ministry echoed those remarks.
“Any claims to this water area are a gross interference in the internal affairs of our country and will be firmly resisted,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a comment posted on the ministry’s website.
The Azov Sea is bordered by southwest Russia, parts of southern Ukraine that Russia has seized in the war, and the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ms Zakharova said the agreement itself was “worthless” for Russia, calling it “just another PR campaign” of Ukraine. Ms Zakharova described the Sea of Azov as Russia’s “internal sea”.
British prime minister, Keir Starmer pledged on Thursday to work with Ukraine and allies on robust security guarantees if a ceasefire is negotiated with Russia, offering more support to President Volodymyr Zelensky with a 100-year partnership deal.
The agreement, announced in Kyiv during Starmer’s first visit as prime minister, covered several areas, including boosting military cooperation to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Sea of Azov.
Russian attack kills 3 people in Ukraine's Kyiv
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with drones and missiles in the early morning on Saturday, leaving at least three people dead.
The three were killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, said Kyiv City Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko. There was also falling debris in the Desnyansky district, he said.
Kyiv’s mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and smoke at the entrance of a residential building, adding that a water supply pipeline was also damaged.
Trump-Putin deal forcing Ukraine to give up territory would breach international law, lawyers say
The incoming US president Donald Trump could risk violating international law – as well as sending a “chilling” message to aggressors around the world – if he forces Ukraine to give up territory as part of a peace deal with Russia, human rights lawyers have warned.
What to do about Ukraine will be one of the most pressing questions facing Mr Trump when he returns to the White House on Monday, having promised to end the war in a day. His campaign advisers are already slowly backtracking from that particular promise.
On Wednesday, Russia showed the first signs of warming up to the Republican leader and convicted felon, praising his remarks about the crisis in Europe and saying Moscow is ready for talks with Mr Trump.
Russian state TV floats splitting Greenland with Trump
Russian state media pundits have mulled the possibility of splitting Greenland with Donald Trump, as the President-elect continues to posture about acquiring the Danish territory.
Andrey Gurulyov, a member of the state Duma – the Russian assembly – said on Sunday that “basically, the war in the Arctic has started” and that Russia should look to strengthen its resources in the north, according to The Daily Beast.
In December, Trump floated the idea of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, calling the acquisition an “absolute necessity” for American “security” and “freedom”. Last week, when asked if he would rule out using “military or economic coercion” to obtain the foreign land, he replied, “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two.”
