Ukraine-Russia latest: US sides with Putin’s Moscow at UN vote after Macron hails ‘turning point’ in war
US joins Russia, North Korea and Belarus at UN in refusing to blame Putin for illegally invading Ukraine
The UN Security Council has adopted a US-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that takes a neutral position on the conflict.
The resolution reflects US president Donald Trump's upending of US policy on Ukraine and his more conciliatory stance towards Russia.
Mr Trump claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers on Ukrainian soil as part of a peace agreement with Kyiv.
He said Mr Putin had “no problem” with the idea despite the Kremlin rejecting the suggestion as an “uncontrollable development” last month. "Yeah, he will accept it," Mr Trump said. "I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he's not looking for World War."
This comes as French president Emmanuel Macron, who met with Mr Trump at the White House on Monday, hailed the US president’s re-engagement with Mr Putin as a “turning point” in the war.
Mr Macron said European peacekeepers in Ukraine would offer a credible way forward in guaranteeing Kyiv’s long-term security. “We understand this would be acceptable to Russia. As Europeans, we will shoulder our share of the security burden,” he said.
Putin says Europe is needed in Ukraine talks
Europe's participation in Ukraine peace talks will be needed eventually but Moscow first wants to build trust with Washington, Russian president Vladimir Putin said.
As Ukraine marked the third anniversary on Monday of Russia's invasion that has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, US president Donald Trump suggested the war could end within weeks.
Mr Putin told Russian state television that Mr Trump was approaching the Russia-Ukraine conflict rationally and not emotionally, but gave the impression it might not end as soon as Trump would like.
Both his telephone conversation with Mr Trump and recent talks between the United States and Russia in Riyadh touched on the issue of resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Putin added.
"But it was not discussed in detail," he said in an interview. "We only agreed that we would move toward this. And in this case, of course, we are not refusing the participation of European countries."
Putin offers US deal on Russia's rare earth metals
Vladimir Putin has offered the US the opportunity for joint exploration of Russia’s rare earth metals deposits, of which the Russian president said Moscow “undoubtedly” has more of than Ukraine.
Within hours of Donald Trump touting “major economic development transactions with Russia”, Mr Putin chaired a meeting with his ministers and aides on rare earth metals.
Outlining a future economic deal with Washington, which would include the supply of aluminium to the US domestic market, Mr Putin later told state TV: “We, by the way, would be ready to offer our American partners, and when I say ‘partners’, I mean not only administrative and governmental structures but also companies, if they showed interest in joint work.”
“We undoubtedly have, I want to emphasise, significantly more resources of this kind than Ukraine," Mr Putin added. He insisted that the potential US-Ukraine deal involving rare earth metals is not a concern for Russia.
Mr Putin claimed that Russian companies could supply up to 2 million tonnes of aluminium to the US market if it were to reopen, and suggested that Russia and the US could work jointly on hydropower generation and aluminium production in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia.
“What is most important, in my opinion, is that we could consider working together with American companies in this area,” Mr Putin said.
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes
Polish and allied aircraft were activated early this morning to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.
"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.
Breaking: All of Ukraine under air raid alerts
All of Ukraine is under air raid alerts as the air force warned of a Russian missile attack, a day after Kyiv marked the third year of Vladimir Putin's invasion.
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halts operations
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones yesterday, Reuters reported citing industry sources.
The main crude distillation unit at the refinery, CDU-6, caught fire in the attack and the plant has fully suspended oil processing, the sources said.
Ukraine's military said some of its drones had hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight, with at least five explosions occurring in its vicinity.
Pavel Malkov, the governor of the Ryazan region, said on Telegram that falling debris from destroyed Ukrainian drones had sparked a fire at an industrial enterprise in the region.
Two killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
At least two people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast, which recorded at least 169 explosions.
The deaths were recorded in the town of Velyka Pysarivka, Myropil and the regional capital of Sumy, Kyiv Independent reported.
UN Security Council adopts neutral US stance on war
The UN Security Council has adopted a US-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that takes a neutral position on the conflict.
The short resolution reflects US president Donald Trump's upending of US policy on Ukraine after taking office last month and his more conciliatory stance towards Russia.
Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia acknowledged "constructive changes" in the US position on the conflict. He told the council the resolution was "not an ideal one", but "a starting point for future efforts towards peaceful settlement".
The 15-member UN Security Council had been deadlocked throughout the war and unable to take any action because Russia holds a veto.
But the 193-member General Assembly has repeatedly supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the UN Charter.
