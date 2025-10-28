Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warns Putin ‘we have a nuclear submarine off your shore’ after cruise missile test
Trump said that Russia’s recent test of a nuclear cruise missile was ‘inappropriate’ and urged him to ‘get the war ended’
Donald Trump has warned Vladimir Putin that the US “has a nuclear submarine off your shore” as he condemned a Russian cruise missile test as “inappropriate”.
Putin said Russia had successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defence shield, in a move that has infuriated Washington. Moscow said the Burevestnik had flown for 14,000km.
Responding to Putin’s announcement, Trump said the US did not need to fly so far as it had a nuclear submarine off the coast of Russia.
"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores, so I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles," Trump told reporters, according to an audio file posted by the White House.
"I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying, either, by the way: You ought to get the war ended, the war that should have taken one week is now in ... its fourth year, that's what you ought to do instead of testing missiles."
North Korea says will help Russia 'remove the root of Ukraine conflict'
North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui met with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to discuss strengthening cooperation, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
"Many future projects to constantly strengthen and develop" the bilateral relationship were discussed during the meeting, KCNA said. Choe also conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's "brotherly regard" to Putin.
Choe also held talks with her Russian counterpart foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday and reached agreement on all points during strategic discussions on global issues, KCNA said.
During Choe's talks with Lavrov, the North Korean side expressed support for Russian measures to "remove the root of the Ukraine conflict". The Russian side expressed support for North Korean efforts to protect its security interests and sovereign rights, KCNA said.
The visit comes amid growing international concern over cooperation between the two countries, in which Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with soldiers and artillery for its war in Ukraine in exchange for military technology assistance from Russia.
Norway shares Russia's Burevestnik missile was launched from Novaya Zemlya
Norway's military intelligence service said Russia's test last week of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik long-range cruise missile was launched from the Arctic Barents Sea archipelago of Novaya Zemlya.
Russia said on Sunday it had successfully tested the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) – dubbed the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by Nato – a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defence shield, but did not say where the launch took place.
“We can confirm that Russia has conducted a new test launch of the long-range cruise missile Skyfall (Burevestnik) on Novaya Zemlya," Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensoenes, head of Norway's Intelligence Service, told Reuters.
Russian air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow
Russian air defence units destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said.
This is the second day in a row Moscow has been targeted in attacks by Ukrainian drones.
What is a Tomahawk missile?
The Tomahawk missile is a US-made long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions.
First used in 1991 during the Persian Gulf War, the missiles have evolved considerably over the last 30 years.
According to manufacturer Raytheon, the most recent version, called the Block IV Tactical Tomahawk, or TACTOM, can switch targets while in flight, loiter for hours and change course instantly on command.
Its most recent use came in 2024, when the US and UK Navies launched Tomahawk missiles at Houthi rebel sites in Yemen.
The precision-guided weapon can strike targets from 1,000 miles (1,600 km) away, even in heavily defended airspace. Measuring 20 feet (6.1 meters) long with an 8.5-foot wingspan and weighing in at about 3,330 pounds (1,510 kg).
Ukraine ready to fight for the next three years, says Poland’s PM Tusk
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has said that Ukraine is ready to fight for another three years, but hopes the war will not last longer.
Poland’s leader revealed that Kyiv was anxious about the toll the war could take on its population and economy should it stretch on for longer than a few more years.
“I have no doubts Ukraine will survive as an independent state,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Now the main question is how many victims we will see. President Zelensky told me [on Thursday] that he hopes that the war will not last 10 years, but that Ukraine is ready to fight for another two, three years.”
Putin says 'everything going to plan' with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during talks in the Kremlin on Monday to tell his country's leader Kim Jong Un that everything was "going to plan" in bilateral relations.
"We talked in detail in Beijing about our relations and prospects for development," Putin told Choe, referring to talks the Russian leader held with Kim during celebrations in the Chinese capital last month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Asia.
"Everything is going according to plan. Please convey my best wishes to him (Kim)," Putin said.
North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.
Ukraine deploys reinforcements as fighting spreads in Pokrovsk city
Ukraine is rushing to strengthen its positions in the strategic eastern transport hub of Pokrovsk as about 200 Russian troops have infiltrated the city in small groups, Kyiv's military has said.
The Ukrainian general staff, which made the estimate of enemy forces, reported small arms firefights and the active deployment of drones.
The Russian defence ministry said that its assault groups were trying to advance near the train station.
"There is fierce fighting in the city and on the approaches to the city... Logistics are difficult. But we must continue to destroy the occupiers," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
Russia has been aiming to occupy Pokrovsk, a key part of Kyiv's defensive lines, for months.
Zelensky says Putin is not approaching peace efforts in good faith
Volodymyr Zelensky has argued that Vladimir Putin is not approaching peace prospects in Ukraine in good faith as he criticised Moscow’s refusal to budge on its maximalist demands for a ceasefire deal.
Speaking to Axios, he suggested that Putin had not taken Trump’s peacemaking efforts seriously - something the US presidebt appeared to recognise on 19 October when he said he might be being “played” by Putin.
“They did the same after Alaska,” Zelensky told Axios, referencing the August summit between Trump and Putin. “This is the third or fourth time when Putin and his people reject what Trump says.”
Since the disastrous summit between Zelensky and Trump in February, the Ukrainian president has been careful to align with Trump’s messaging, while highlighting where Russia has gone back on its word.
