Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv and Moscow working on new prisoner exchange after talks last less than an hour
Kyiv and Moscow are still far apart on how to end the war and the fighting is stepping up
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended barely an hour after they began in Istanbul.
The talks - the second such direct contacts between the sides since 2022 - had already begun nearly two hours later than scheduled with no explanation of the delay.
The mood in Russia was angry as the talks kicked off, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Lithuania, later said the two sides were preparing a new exchange of prisoners of war.
His chief of staff also said the Ukrainian delegation had handed over a list of deported children to Russia during Monday's talks that Ukraine wants returned home.
The first round of talks on 16 May yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war but no sign of peace – or even a ceasefire as both sides merely set out their opening negotiating positions.
Russia-held Zaporizhzhia without electricity amid shelling, officials say
The part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russia has lost power as a result of attacks by Ukrainian forces, Russia's news agencies reported early this morning.
"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region," RIA reported, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.
"There is no electricity throughout the region," he said.
The power outage has not affected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, TASS news agency reported, citing an official at the plant.
Sanctions on Russia needed as Putin doesn't want ceasefire, says Zelensky's aide
Russia does not want a ceasefire and new sanctions are needed now to force it to pursue peace, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president said yesterday.
"The Russians are doing everything to not cease firing and continue the war. New sanctions now are very important," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office.
Mr Yermak posted his remarks on Telegram, hours after the conclusion of peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
