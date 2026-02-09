Ukraine-Russia war latest: Suspect in attack on Putin’s general is extradited to Moscow from Dubai
A man suspected of shooting a top military intelligence officer in Moscow has been detained, according to Russia’s security service.
Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev – an official previously linked to the Salisbury poisonings – was shot several times outside an apartment building in an alleged assassination attempt. He is currently recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that a Russian citizen named Lyubomir Korba was detained in Dubai and has been extradited to Russia, in a statement on Sunday.
Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister accused Ukraine of the attack, which it has denied.
It comes as the US is aiming to get a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia over the line in March despite a lack of progress on territorial concessions, according to reports.
President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that the Americans “want to do everything by June” in comments released on Saturday.
But attacks continued as Russia launched more than 400 drones and about 40 missiles on Saturday in strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, targeting the power grid, generation facilities, and distribution substations, Zelensky said.
Ukraine sanctions foreign suppliers of components for Russian missiles
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was imposing sanctions on some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones and missiles used against Ukraine.
"Producing this weaponry would be impossible without critical foreign components, which the Russians continue to obtain by circumventing sanctions," Zelensky said on X.
"We are introducing new sanctions precisely against such companies – component suppliers, as well as missile and drone manufacturers. I have signed the relevant decisions."
According to two decrees published by the Ukrainian presidency, the targets of the sanctions include several Chinese companies as well as companies from the former Soviet Union, the United Arab Emirates and Panama.
Zelensky says Ukraine is preparing for 'next trilateral meetings' after Abu Dhabi talks
Ukrainian foreign minister says only 'Trump can stop the war'
Ukrainian and Russian leaders need to meet in person to hash out the hardest remaining issues in peace talks, Kyiv’s foreign minister has said, adding that only US president Donald Trump has the power to bring about an agreement.
"Only Trump can stop the war," Sybiha told Reuters in his office in Kyiv, close to the Dnipro river.
From a 20-point peace plan that has formed the basis of recent trilateral negotiations, only "a few" items remain outstanding, Sybiha said.
"The most sensitive and most difficult, to be dealt with at the leaders' level."
Sybiha said Ukraine wants to accelerate the efforts to end the four-yer-old war and capitalise on the momentum in the US-brokered talks before other factors come into play, such as campaigning for the US Congressional mid-term elections in November.
Zelensky confirms of another overnight Russian attack amidst ongoing negotiations
Putin thanks UAE president for detention of suspect in shooting of his general
Russian president Vladimir Putin thanked his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer in Moscow.
The two leaders spoke over the phone on Saturday evening, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
“Vladimir Putin thanked Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for ensuring effective cooperation between the two countries' security agencies and for the assistance of the Emirati side in apprehending the suspect in the assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alekseyev,” a statement said.
In addition, the leaders had a further discussion of the issues raised during the President of the UAE's recent visit to Moscow.
Russian airstrike on Ukrainian city kills one
A Russian airstrike on a residential area in eastern Ukraine killed one person and wounded two, officials said on Sunday.
The attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region caused a fire in a nine-story apartment block, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Poltava region overnight into Sunday, Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz said.
Russia has hammered Ukraine's power grid, especially in winter, throughout the nearly 4-year-old war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call "weaponising winter”.
Russia says man suspected of shooting top general has been flown to Moscow from Dubai
A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen has been extradited to Moscow from Dubai on suspicion of gravely injuring one of Russia's most senior military intelligence officers, Russian security officials and investigators said on Sunday.
The Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said in a statement that a Russian citizen named Lyubomir Korba was detained in Dubai on suspicion of carrying out the shooting.
Russian investigators said Korba, born in the Ternopil region of Soviet Ukraine in 1960, was tasked by Ukrainian intelligence to carry out the shooting. Russia said Ukraine was behind the shooting, a charge Kyiv has denied.
Russian media showed masked FSB officers escorting a blindfolded man from a small jet in Russia in the dark.
The FSB said it had identified two accomplices, also Russian citizens. One, Viktor Vasin, was detained in Moscow, while another, Zinaida Serebritskaya, escaped to Ukraine, Russian investigators said.
Recap: Russia says it captured two settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russia has claimed to have captured two settlements in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.
The country’s defence ministry said its forces had captured the settlements of Hlushkivka in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and Sydorivka in Sumy region.
The Independent could not independently verify the battlefield report.
Ukraine backs call for ceasefire during Winter Olympics
Ukraine has backed calls for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics.
The idea was proposed by Pope Leo under what he said was the tradition of the Olympic truce. Ukraine responded to the suggestion and backed the proposal.
“We are interested in a ceasefire and if Russia once again rejects, it will once again confirm who is the obstacle for peace and who wants to continue this war,” Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha told Reuters.
Top Russian general reportedly behind Salisbury poisonings shot in assassination bid in Moscow
The top Russian military general reportedly shot in an alleged attempted assassination outside his Moscow apartment has been accused of being involved in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.
Mr Alexeyev is believed to have been behind the deadly Salisbury poisonings that caused the tragic death of mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, according to reports. The EU imposed sanctions on him over the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in 2018.
