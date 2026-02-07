Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow launches massive attack on Kyiv’s energy system amid fallout over Putin general shooting
Top Putin general remains in hospital after the shooting outside his Moscow apartment
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy system on Saturday, targeting electricity production and distribution, according to the country’s energy minister.
The government was forced to impose emergency power cuts across the country in response to the onslaught. “Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. The attack continues,” Ukrainian energy minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
It comes after Russia blamed Kyiv for the shooting of a senior military general outside a residential building in Moscow, state media reported.
The Kremlin claimed that Kyiv was responsible for the shooting of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, without providing evidence. Ukraine has not commented on the attack.
The suspect is said to have fled the scene after shooting Lieutenant General Alexeyev several times in the Russian capital. He is currently in the hospital.
Meanwhile, the US is aiming to get a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia over the line in March despite a lack of progress on territorial concessions, according to reports.
Zelensky says Russia choosing strikes instead of diplomacy
Russia launched more than 400 drones and about 40 missiles on Saturday to attack Ukraine's energy sector, targeting the power grid, generation facilities, and distribution substations, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Every day, Russia could choose real diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes," Zelensky posted on X.
"It is crucial that everyone who supports the trilateral negotiations respond to this. Moscow must be deprived of the ability to use the cold as leverage against Ukraine."
Two airports in Poland closed due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Two airports in southeastern Poland were suspended from operations as a precaution due to Russian strikes on nearby Ukrainian territory, Polish authorities said this morning.
"In connection with the need to ensure the possibility of the free operation of military aviation, the airports in Rzeszow and Lublin have temporarily suspended flight operations," the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency posted on X.
Both cities are close to the country's border with Ukraine, with Rzeszow being Nato's main hub for arms supplies to Ukraine.
Military aviation had begun operating in Polish airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.
"These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing and protecting the airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened regions," the army said.
Zelensky says Russia fired 400 drones during overnight attack
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia fired over 400 drones and 40 missiles in an overnight attack which targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The main targets were the energy grid, generational facilities, and distribution substations.
The repeated Russian aerial assaults have in recent months focused on Ukraine's power grid, causing blackouts and disrupting the heating and water supply for families during a bitterly cold winter.
Russia launches air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities overnight, targeting electricity generation and distribution, energy minister Denys Shmyhal said.
"Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. The attack continues," Shmyhal said on Telegram. "Energy workers are ready to start repair works as soon as the security situation allows."
The government launched emergency cut-offs of power across the country, he said.
Southeast Poland airspace closed due to 'unplanned military activity'
Airspace in southeastern Poland has been closed again in recent hours due to "unplanned military activity", according to FlightRadar24.
Lublin Airport is not accessible due to the military activity involving Nato aircraft operating in the area, the flight tracking service posted on X.
Eastern Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports suspended operations for a time last month, citing routine operations and no threat to Polish airspace.
Russia launches air attack on Burshtyn and Vinnytsia
Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn areas in the Ivano-Frankivsk region amid a missile threat, according to reports.
According to the Air Force, a high-speed target was heading toward Vinnytsia, while monitoring channels suggested it could have been Zircon cruise missiles, RBC Ukraine reported.
Vinnytsia’s regional military chief Nataliia Zabolotna said the area was under a “massive” air assault, adding that a strike had hit a piece of critical infrastructure, though no casualties were reported.
Watch:Ukrainian firefighters respond in aftermath of Russian strike on Kyiv as snow falls
Wargame simulating Russian attack on Nato suggests Kremlin could ‘achieve goals’ within days
A new wargame simulating a Russian incursion into Lithuania, carried out by ex-Nato and German officials, concluded that Moscow would “achieve most of its goals” within days.
The exercise envisaged a scenario where the Kremlin used bogus claims of a “humanitarian crisis” in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to seize the Lithuanian city of Marijampole to its east, a key conurbation through which the road linking Russia and Belarus runs.
The scenario, which plays out in October 2026, suggests that an absence of US leadership and hesitancy from Nato countries could allow Moscow to gain total control over the Baltic within days, using an initial force of only 15,000 troops.
Wargame simulates how Russia could take Nato country ‘within days’
Drone discovered on Moldovan territory
An unidentified drone was found on the Moldovan territory near the Ukrainian border, the Moldovan authorities claimed.
Local police sealed off the area and dispatched explosives disposal specialists after the drone was found in the village of Sofia in the Drochia District, Kyiv Independent reported.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova strongly condemns any incident that could constitute a violation of the country’s airspace and a potential threat to the safety of its citizens,” the foreign ministry said.
Moldovan police said this incident marks the third drone found in the country since the beginning of the year.
People evacuate wounded dogs after a Russian aerial strike hit a stray dog shelter in Ukraine
