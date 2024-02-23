✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

Russian President Vladimir Putin has flown on a new nuclear-capable Russian bomber plane following claims from Ukraine that Russia used North Korean missiles in several attacks.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Thursday that Russia had used at least 20 North Korean ballistic missiles in attacks on Ukraine since late December. Investigators believe that the missiles have killed least 24 civilians and injured at least 100 in Ukraine.

It comes days after Putin gifted Kim Jong Un a new car, sparking fears about the developing relationship between the two nations.

The revelation comes as Putin took flight on a nuclear-capable strategic bomber, which has been seen as a move to be seen as a pointed reminder of Moscow’s nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden met with Alexei Navalny’s wife and daughter to express his “heartfelt condolences”, less than a week after the Russian opposition politican was pronounced dead in a Siberian penal colony.

Speaking at a fundraising event, Biden also called Putin a “crazy SOB [son of a b****]”, with a Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov calling the president’s “rude” remarks “a huge disgrace” to the White House