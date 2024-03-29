✕ Close Zelensky rejects Putin’s claims that Ukraine involved in Moscow attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russian forces will shoot down any F-16 fighters the West supplies to Ukraine but denied Moscow has any plans to attack Nato.

The Russian president said western aircraft would not change the situation in Ukraine and insisted his country would not attack Poland, the Baltic states or the Czech Republic.

“We have no aggressive intentions towards these states,” Mr Putin said, in a Kremlin transcript released on Thursday.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb, which he described as the UMPB D-30, in air strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Local officials said four children including a three-month-old baby were among 19 people wounded in the attack on Wednesday that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as “Russian terror”.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s prosecutor general Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine that more than 5,500 Ukrainians have reportedly been tortured by Vladimir Putin’s troops, while he claimed over 10,000 peaceful civilians were being held in occupied territories.

The Kremlin has strongly denied any allegations of torture or maltreatment.