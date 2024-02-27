Ukraine-Russia war live: Nato and EU countries considering sending soldiers to Kyiv, claims Slovak PM
Although members of NATO have supplied billions of pounds worth of aid to Kyiv, leaders say they are avoiding a direct conflict with Russia
NATO members and countries in the European Union are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine, according to the prime minister of Slovakia.
Robert Fico - who has previously opposed sending military supplies to Ukraine - was speaking ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday.
“I will limit myself to say that these theses (in preparation for the Paris meeting) imply a number of NATO and EU member states are considering that they will send their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis,” Fico told a televised briefing following a meeting of Slovakia’s security council.
“I cannot say for what purpose and what they should be doing there,” he said, adding that Slovakia, a member of the EU and NATO, would not be sending soldiers to Ukraine.
Although members of NATO have supplied billions of pounds worth of aid to Kyiv, leaders have stated they are avoiding a direct conflict with Russia.
When asked about the comments, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said: “The Czech Republic certainly is not preparing to send any soldiers to Ukraine, nobody has to worry about that.”
NATO had no immediate comment on Fico’s remarks.
Inside a frontline drone ‘laboratory’ creating new ways for Ukraine’s troops to hit Putin’s forces
Askold Krushelnycky meets members of a battalion in eastern Ukraine using 3D-printed explosive casings to build ‘bomber’ drones to take out artillery, armoured vehicles and tanks
Inside Ukraine’s frontline drone ‘laboratory’ creating new ways to hit Russian forces
As we reach the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Askold Krushelnycky meets members of a battalion in eastern Ukraine using 3D-printed explosive casings to build ‘bomber’ drones to take out artillery, armoured vehicles and tanks
ICYMI: Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson and other stars send message of support to Ukraine
Half of Western arms deliveries are being delayed and the hold-up is putting lives and territories at risk, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned as soldiers blamed a crippling lack of ammunition on Kyiv’s withdrawal from the key town of Avdiivka.
Speaking from the Ukrainian capital at an event to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Rustem Umerov said in the “mathematics of war” there are deadly consequences when promised military support “does not constitute delivery”.
He said it was also unprecedented in history that a country was expected to fight against an enemy with such a discrepancy in air power and military budget. It comes just a week after Kyiv was forced to pull its forces out of Avdiivka in the east of the country.
Ukraine warns delays in Western aid supplies ‘costing lives and territory’
‘Whatever commitments do not come on time means we lose people, we lose territories,’ minister says
Russian drone forces German minister to cut Ukraine trip short
Germany’s foreign minister was forced to abandon a diplomatic trip to Ukraine on Sunday after a drone hovered above her.
Annalena Baerbock was visiting a waterworks facility in Mykolayiv to coincide with the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
However, a Russian drone was spotted nearby forcing her to leave the scene and drive west to Moldova, according to German broadcaster ZDF.
Zelensky says Ukraine has lost 31,000 soldiers in war and Russia’s losses are six times greater
At least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed fighting back against the Russian invasion that began two years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, providing the first official death toll from Kyiv in more than a year.
“31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000... (Russian president Vladimir) Putin is lying there... But nevertheless, this is a big loss for us,” he said in a news conference at the Ukraine Year Forum in Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky said Russia’s casualties – both injured and dead – during the invasion stood at 500,000, of which 180,000 were Russian soldiers killed in the war, according to Kyiv’s estimates.
Zelensky says Ukraine lost 31,000 soldiers and Russia’s losses are six times greater
Russia’s casualties when wounded soldiers are included stretch to some 500,000, Ukrainian president says
Russia claims to have destroyed first of US Abrams tanks
Russian officials have claimed to have destroyed a US-supplied Abrams tank in Ukraine for the first time.
The US began supplying the tanks to Ukrainian forces last September, sparking claims from Russian officials that the tanks would “burn”.
“From the very beginning, our soldiers said that these tanks would burn just like others,” state news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying - referring to previous instances where Russia says it has destroyed Western weaponry in Ukraine.
Reuters could not immediately verify a video published on social media that purported to show an Abrams on fire.
Watch: Zelensky warns Ukraine will not exist if Russia wins war
