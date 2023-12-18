✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Anti-Putin Russian paramilitaries based in Ukraine have claimed responsibility for a cross-border attack on Sunday.

The Freedom of Russia Legion said they carried out a cross-border raid a few miles into Russia’s Belgorod region.

The group, designated as terrorist in Russia, said it had destroyed a platoon stronghold of Russian troops near Trebreno village, without specifying whether it had destroyed infrastructure or killed soldiers, and said it had left mines behind.

Its claims could not immediately be independently verified.

The group says it was formed in spring 2022 to fight Putin’s forces from within the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. One civilian has been reported dead in the attack.

Ukraine’s air defence systems are reported to have destroyed the Iskander ballistic missile and 20 attack drones, with the air force reporting the Iskander missile “did not reach its intended target”.

Russia has fired dozens of drones across Ukraine as its winter campaign of hitting civilian infrastructure looks to be underway.