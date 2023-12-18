Ukraine-Russia war – live: Anti-Putin paramilitaries ‘destroy’ Russian squadron in surprise cross-border raid
The Freedom of Russia Legion said they carried out a cross-border raid a few miles into Russia’s Belgorod region.
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
Anti-Putin Russian paramilitaries based in Ukraine have claimed responsibility for a cross-border attack on Sunday.
The Freedom of Russia Legion said they carried out a cross-border raid a few miles into Russia’s Belgorod region.
The group, designated as terrorist in Russia, said it had destroyed a platoon stronghold of Russian troops near Trebreno village, without specifying whether it had destroyed infrastructure or killed soldiers, and said it had left mines behind.
Its claims could not immediately be independently verified.
The group says it was formed in spring 2022 to fight Putin’s forces from within the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine.
Earlier, Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. One civilian has been reported dead in the attack.
Ukraine’s air defence systems are reported to have destroyed the Iskander ballistic missile and 20 attack drones, with the air force reporting the Iskander missile “did not reach its intended target”.
Russia has fired dozens of drones across Ukraine as its winter campaign of hitting civilian infrastructure looks to be underway.
In case you missed it: Putin says Biden’s comment about Russian plan to attack Nato ‘complete nonsense’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has responded to Joe Biden’s claims that support for Russia could mean an attack on Nato.
Earlier this month, Biden warned that if Putin won a victory over Ukraine then Russia would attack a Nato country. Biden offered no clear evidence for his remarks.
“It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that,” Putin said in an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television, saying it was an attempt by Biden to justify his “erroneous policy” on Russia.
“Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with Nato countries.”
In pics: The latest from the war in Ukraine
In case you missed it: Drone attacks target Putin’s air base and Black Sea coast
Karl Ritter reports:
Russia and Ukraine have launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second day straight.
Russia and Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport while a Ukrainian civilian was killed after drone debris slammed into his house near the Black Sea.
At least 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over three regions in southwestern Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.
Also Sunday morning, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one X-59 cruise missile launched from the country’s occupied south.
Drone attacks target Putin’s air base and Black Sea coast
Russia and Ukraine have launched over a dozen drones at each other's territory for a second straight day
Putin says ‘West wants to destroy Russia’ and will ‘have to find common ground'
In an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television, Russia’s President Putin was asked about how common ground could be found with the West given the rhetoric on both sides, Putin said: “They will have to find common ground because they will have to reckon with us.”
The West, Putin said, had failed to understand the extent of the changes ushered in by the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, which he said had removed any genuine ideological basis for a confrontation between Russia and the West.
“The reality is that after the fall of the Soviet Union, they considered that they just had to wait for a bit to completely destroy Russia,” Putin said.
Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000 barrels per day in December
Russia said on Sunday it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels per day or more, earlier than promised, as the world’s biggest exporters try to support the global oil price.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Putin’s top oil and gas point man, was quoted by Russia‘s three main news agencies as saying that Russia would deepen cuts beyond the 300,000 barrels per day of cuts already agreed for this year.
“Already in December we will add additional volumes,” Novak was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. “By how much, we’ll see based on the results of December - there may be an additional 50,000 bpd, maybe more.”
Putin gives address at 21st congress of the United Russia political party
President Vladimir Putin gave an address at the 21st congress of the United Russia political party. It is the largest party in the Russian Federation holding 325 out of 450 seats in the State Duma.
He said: “Together we have achieved success, and we still have a lot more to do together in the interests of Russia.
“Today, everyone bears an enormous responsibility. We have, without exaggeration, historic challenges facing us. Their magnitude requires joint efforts and cohesion of all patriotic forces.
“For United Russia and our supporters, who represent our entire multi-ethnic society, all the regions, social and professional groups, this primarily means readiness for intense work, readiness to move forward and achieve more: To defend, together with the entire people of Russia, the country’s sovereignty, freedom and safety, everything that we hold dear – our history, culture, values, and traditions.
“It also involves strengthening the economy, the social sphere, the scientific and technological potential in the interests of people and for the well-being of millions of Russian families. And, of course, it means working towards consolidation of society.”
Civilian killed in Sumy Oblast identified as 69-year-old woman
A civilian who died in Sumy Oblast on Sunday has been identified as a 69-year-old woman according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office.
In a message on the Telegram messaging app they said:
“According to the investigation, on December 17 2023, at around 12:50 p.m, the enemy, according to preliminary information from a self-propelled artillery installation, fired at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Krasnopill, Sumy region.
“One shell of the occupiers hit a private house, the 69-year-old owner died. Houses and vehicles were also damaged.”
They added that an investigation into violations of the laws of war had been launched:
“Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).”
In pictures: The aftermath of Russian drone strikes on Odesa
Ukraine-based Russian paramilitaries claim cross-border attack
The Freedom of Russia Legion, a Ukrainian-based paramilitary group of Russians who oppose President Vladimir Putin, claimed responsibility on Sunday for a cross-border attack a few miles into Russia’s Belgorod region.
The group, designated as terrorist in Russia, said it had destroyed a platoon stronghold of Russian troops near Trebreno village, without specifying whether it had destroyed infrastructure or killed soldiers, and said it had left mines behind.
Reuters could not verify the claims of the group, which says it was formed in spring 2022 to fight Putin’s forces from within the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine, which has in the past denied involvement in attacks in Belgorod by Freedom of Russia Legion and another Russian anti-Putin group.
Earlier on Sunday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, which experiences frequent attacks by Ukrainian forces, said Trebreno was under fire from Ukraine’s Armed Forces and that a "shooting battle" was under way on the village edge.
He said no civilians had been injured but three houses and power lines were damaged. On Saturday he posted on the Telegram messaging app that 19 villages or farms had come under attack from Ukrainian shelling or from explosive devices dropped by drones.
Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold banners in human chain
On Sunday, relatives and friends of Ukrainian military prisoners of war held placards during a rally calling for their quick exchange with Russian prisoners of war.
The captives were detained following the defense of Mariupol and were dubbed "Azovstal defenders".
The demonstration took place at Saint Sophia Square in Kyiv.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies