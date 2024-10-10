✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he is seeking an opportunity to end the war with Russia next year.

“In October, November and December we have a chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability,” he told the Ukraine-South East Europe summit in Dubrovnik.

“The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025.”

It comes as he called on southeastern European countries to invest in weapons production in Ukraine.

Overnight, the Ukrainian president said he had met with top commanders to call for a boost in domestic production of weaponry.

Mr Zelensky had also planned to present in full his “victory plan” to the US and Ukraine’s other allies next week during a meeting in Germany.

But that meeting had to be postponed after US president Joe Biden announced that he would be staying in the US due to the threat of hurricanes in Florida.