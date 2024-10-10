Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky sees opportunity to end Putin’s war in 2025
Ukrainian president calls on European countries to invest in weapons production in Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he is seeking an opportunity to end the war with Russia next year.
“In October, November and December we have a chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability,” he told the Ukraine-South East Europe summit in Dubrovnik.
“The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025.”
It comes as he called on southeastern European countries to invest in weapons production in Ukraine.
Overnight, the Ukrainian president said he had met with top commanders to call for a boost in domestic production of weaponry.
Mr Zelensky had also planned to present in full his “victory plan” to the US and Ukraine’s other allies next week during a meeting in Germany.
But that meeting had to be postponed after US president Joe Biden announced that he would be staying in the US due to the threat of hurricanes in Florida.
Ukraine says North Korean arsenal destroyed in drone attack
Ukraine's military said it struck a Russian weapons arsenal, including those Russia got from North Korea, in the Bryansk region.
The Institute for the Study of War cited Ukrainian military officials as saying that the facility stored glide bombs, missile and artillery systems, and North Korean- and Iranian-provided weapons.
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
In a career which has spanned four decades, journalist Askold Krushelnycky has seen first-hand the brutality of the Russian regime. But as Ukraine establishes a foothold in Kursk, could the tide finally be turning?
More weapons for Ukraine in 2014 could have avoided full-scale war, ex-Nato chief says
Nato allies could have averted Russia's full-scale invasion by arming Ukraine in 2014, former Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.
"I continue to believe that if we had armed Ukraine more after 2014, we might have prevented Russia from invading — at least we would have increased the threshold for a full-scale invasion," he told Politico.
A staunch ally of Kyiv, Mr Stoltenberg expressed regret at the end of his term over the alliance's insufficient response to Russian aggression in 2014, which included the illegal occupation of Crimea.
"I worked hard to try to convince Nato allies to do more, to provide more military support, more training," Mr Stoltenberg said.
"Some allies did, but it was relatively limited, and that was very difficult for many years because the policy in Nato was that Nato should not provide lethal support to Ukraine," he added.
"If we had delivered a fraction of the weapons we have delivered after 2022, we may have actually prevented the war," Mr Stoltenberg said.
Britain bolsters sanctions regime on Russia with new trade unit
Britain launched a trade sanctions unit with new powers to penalise companies that fail to comply with restrictions on exporting services to Russia.
The UK government has announced sanctions on more than £20bn ($26bn) worth of trade with Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022, and said the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation would support companies in complying with those sanctions.
"This new unit will help ensure businesses comply with trade sanctions and take decisive enforcement action where needed so that, together with business, we can continue to exert maximum pressure on Putin's regime," business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement.
The government said that the OTSI would have powers to fine companies that breached sanctions, and also be empowered to publicise them – essentially "naming and shaming" the firms involved.
Ukrainian Oscar winner Mstyslav Chernov: ‘I am the first director to admit I wish I never won this award’
Ukrainian Oscar-winner Mstyslav Chernov: 'This is not for me, this is for Mariupol'
Documentary 20 Days in Mariupol becomes the first Ukrainian film to win at the Academy Awards after it won the award for Best documentary feature film at the 2024 Oscars
Six killed in Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa
At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine's southern Odesa region, governor Oleh Kiper said.
The injured were all Ukrainian nationals and four of them are in serious condition, Mr Kiper said.
Deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba said a Panamanian-flagged container ship, the Shui Spirit, sustained damage in the attack.
"An insidious enemy is trying to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure," the minister wrote in his post.
This attack on the port of Chornomorsk is the third in the region in the past four days.
I’ve witnessed the horrific cost of Putin’s war – as casualties hit 1m
I've witnessed first-hand the horrific cost of Putin's war – as casualties hit 1m
As the conflict reaches its grim milestone, The Independent's frontline reporter Askold Krushelnycky explains why Russian forces are taking the brunt of the damage
Local residents sit on benches at a park on a sunny autumn day in central Kyiv
A Ukrainian author turned soldier has a stark warning for the West: ‘Be prepared for war with Russia’
Ukrainian author and soldier warns the West: 'War is coming to you'
Tom Watling speaks to Oleksandr Mykhed about his new book describing the reality of Russia's invasion of his homeland
Navalny ally calls on West to invest in Russia’s next generation
Navalny ally calls on West to invest in Russia's next generation to beat Putin
Exclusive: Leonid Volkov tells The Independent's Tom Watling: 'The vast majority of anti-Putin, anti-war, opposition-minded Russians are still inside the country, and they're not changing their minds'
