Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv fires British Storm Shadow missiles in largest attack on key Russian targets
Russia says it shot down two Storm Shadow missiles over the Black Sea
Ukraine fired six British Storm Shadows and six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles during its largest aerial bombardment of Russia in the war so far, Ukrainian and Russian officials have said.
Russia has vowed retaliation and said “actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western curators, will not go unanswered” as its defence ministry claimed it had shot down all of the Western missiles fired by Ukraine.
Ukraine’s military command called the aerial attack on Tuesday morning, which also involved hundreds of drones, Kyiv’s “most massive” yet.
Targets included key military infrastructure in southern Russia, with a source in the Security Service of Ukraine saying drones struck a munitions storage facility holding guided bombs and missiles at the Engels airbase in Russia’s Saratov region.
This comes as Moscow gave the clearest indication yet that it is open for talks with US president-elect Donald Trump.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov praised the incoming president for identifying Nato’s plan to embrace Ukraine as a root cause of the nearly three-year-old conflict.
Only Russia and US should participate in Ukraine talks, Putin’s adviser says
Only Russia and the US should be involved in any negotiations on a settlement for Ukraine, Nikolai Patrushev, a hawkish adviser to Russian president Vladimir Putin, said yesterday.
“I believe that negotiations on Ukraine should be conducted between Russia and the US without the participation of other Western countries. There is nothing to talk about with London and Brussels,” he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.
His remarks come shortly after Russia said it was ready for peace talks with the US as Joe Biden ends his term in the White House.
However, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte has called on the alliance to solidify Ukraine’s position before any potential peace talks with Russia. “Peace will not last if Putin gets his way in Ukraine, because then he will press ahead… I am convinced that peace can only last if Ukraine comes to the table from a position of strength,” he warned.
Kyiv fires British Storm Shadow missiles in largest attack on Russia
Ukraine has launched one of the largest missile and drone attacks on Russia in its nearly three-year war, striking multiple Russian military targets – with Moscow cliaming both US and UK long-range missiles had been involved.
Ukrainian forces launched a “massive attack” that hit multiple targets in Russia‘s Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula.
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s official Centre Against Disinformation, told Ukrainian TV that the strikes had targeted weapon production plants, oil refineries and warehouses.
Ukraine launches one of the largest missile and drone attacks of war into Russia
Moscow say Kyiv fired six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, six British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and at least 146 drones
Moscow open for talks with Trump, says Putin’s top diplomat
Moscow is open for talks with the US president-elect Donald Trump, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday.
The top Russian diplomat praised the incoming president for pointing to Nato’s plan to embrace Ukraine as a root cause of the nearly 3-year-old conflict.
Any prospective peace talks should involve broader arrangements for security in Europe, Mr Lavrov said at his annual news conference, while adding that Moscow is open to discussing security guarantees for Kyiv.
He specifically praised Mr Trump’s comments earlier this month in which he said that Nato’s plans to open its doors to Ukraine had led to hostilities.
Mr Trump said Russia had it “written in stone” that Ukraine’s membership in Nato should never be allowed, but the Biden administration had sought to expand the military alliance to Russia’s doorstep. Mr Trump said, “I could understand their feelings about that.”
“Nato did exactly what it had promised not to do, and Trump said that,” Mr Lavrov said.
“It marked the first such candid acknowledgement not only from a US but any Western leader that Nato had lied when they signed numerous documents. They were used as a cover while Nato has expanded to our borders in violation of the agreements,” he claimed.
War in Ukraine: A snapshot of 2024 military warfare
Russian forces in 2024 advanced in Ukraine at the fastest rate since 2022, the war’s first year, and control about a fifth of the country. But the gains have come at the cost of heavy, though undisclosed, losses in men and equipment.
In 2024, Russia was invaded for the first time since the Second World War as Ukraine grabbed a slice of its western Kursk region in a surprise counter-attack on 6 August.
Russia has yet to eject Ukrainian forces from Kursk despite bringing in more than 10,000 troops from its ally North Korea, according to Ukrainian, South Korean and US assessments. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.
“To sustain even the very slow advance in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to ignore the months-long occupation of part of its own territory by Ukrainian forces,” British security expert Ruth Deyermond said.
“Taking a ‘nothing to see here’ attitude to the loss of its own land is not what great powers do, particularly one so preoccupied with the idea of state sovereignty.”
Deyermond, in a long thread posted on X, suggested Putin’s efforts to portray Russia as a leading world power were also undermined by the toppling of its chief Middle East ally, former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and its increasing dependence on China.
Mr Putin, the longest-serving ruler of Russia since Josef Stalin, said on 19 December that under his leadership the country had moved back from “the edge of the abyss” and rebuffed threats to its sovereignty.
With hindsight, he said, he should not have waited until February 2022 before launching his “special military operation” in Ukraine, the term he still uses for the full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighbour.
Australia asks Russia to explain what happened to Australian POW
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has vowed the “strongest possible action” against Russia over an Australian citizen who has been captured as a prisoner while fighting for Ukraine.
The Australian national, Oscar Jenkins, 32, has been seen in a video dressed in military uniform with his hands bound being questioned and struck by a Russian interrogator.
Mr Albanese said Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade officials were seeking “urgent clarification” of Jenkins’ circumstances. “We call upon Russia to immediately confirm Oscar Jenkins’ status. We remain gravely concerned,” Mr Albanese told reporters.
“We will await the facts to come out. But if there has been any harm caused to Oscar Jenkins, that is absolutely reprehensible. And the Australian government will take the strongest action possible,” the PM added. He did not elaborate on what action Australia might take if Jenkins has died.
Mr Jenkins had no previous military experience before joining the Ukraine defence forces early last year. While other Australians have been killed in combat in Ukraine, none have died in Russian captivity.
ICYMI | Russia's Lavrov says Moscow is ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
Russia is ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine as part of negotiations aimed at clinching a wider settlement to end the fighting, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The Kremlin said on Monday that the issue of security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine would be an integral part of any possible settlement between the warring sides.
“We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine,” Lavrov told a news conference.
Explained | Why does Russia want to capture strategic Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk?
Russian forces are closing in on the strategically important eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after capturing a string of villages to its south, and Ukraine has halted production at its only coking coal mine nearby due to the advance.
Pokrovsk is a road and rail hub in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which had a pre-war population of some 60,000 people. While most people have fled, Ukraine estimated last month that up to 11,000 still remain in the city.
It lies on a key road used by the Ukrainian military to supply other embattled eastern outposts including the towns of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s only mine that produces coking coal - used in its once vast steel industry and vital for the country’s pre-war economy - is just a 20-minute drive to the west of Pokrovsk, and open source data shows Russian forces are less than 2 km (1.24 miles) from one of the mine shafts.
Moscow says it has annexed Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and sees taking control of Pokrovsk as an important stepping stone to incorporating the entire region into Russia. Kyiv and the West reject Russia’s territorial claims as illegal and accuse Moscow of prosecuting a war of colonial conquest.
Control of the city, which the Russian media call “the gateway to Donetsk”, would allow Moscow to severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines along the eastern front and boost its campaign to capture Chasiv Yar, which sits on higher ground offering potential control of a wider area.
Squeezing the Ukrainian military’s access to the road network in the vicinity would make it harder for Kyiv’s troops to hold pockets of territory either side of Pokrovsk, which could allow Russia to advance the front line.
