Ukraine on Sunday said its forces hit an ultra-modern Russian warplane stationed on an air base nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the front lines, after its Western allies allowed Kyiv to use their weapons for limited strikes inside Russia.

If confirmed, it would mark Ukraine‘s first known successful strike on a Su-57 fighter plane, a twin-engine stealth fighter lauded as Moscow’s most advanced military aircraft.

Kyiv’s main military intelligence service shared satellite photos it said showed the aftermath of the attack.

Moscow did not immediately comment on the reports.

It comes as US president Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin is not going to stop with war in Ukraine, pledging to support Europe against Russia.

Mr Biden said the whole of Europe is threatened by the Russia president, as French president Emmanuel Macron welcomed him in Paris and the two pledged solidarity on the wars raging in Europe and the Middle East.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the Russian army has failed in its Kharkiv offensive that began almost a month ago. He said Ukrainian forces are “restraining” their push as much as possible.