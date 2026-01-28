Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of ‘act of terrorism’ after five killed in passenger train attack
Zelensky says there was no 'military justification' in Russia’s targeting civilians on a passenger train
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of an “act of terrorism” after an attack on a Ukrainian passenger train killed at least five people.
"In any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be regarded in the same way – purely as an act of terrorism," Zelensky said.
The war-time president said there was no "military justification" in Russia’s targeting civilians. He added that there were 18 people in the carriage that was hit and over 200 on the train in total.
The attack was in contrast to US president Donald Trump’s remarks just a few hours earlier when he said “very good things” were happening in efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, as US-brokered peace talks are set to continue this Sunday.
His comments follow trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, which Zelensky said were "constructive".
A source familiar with internal discussions told Reuters on Tuesday that the US has told Ukraine that it must sign on to a peace deal with Russia if it wants to get US security guarantees.
Russia's war sees nearly 2 million military casualties so far – report
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left nearly two million military personnel killed, wounded, or missing, a US think tank’s latest study shows.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies says the war has resulted in about 1.2 million Russian casualties and between 500,000 and 600,000 Ukrainian casualties.
In a new report published yesterday, the think tank said Russian forces have suffered as many as 325,000 killed since the war began nearly four years ago, accounting for the majority of the losses.
Russia is the first major power in the world to have seen this scale of casualties or fatalities since the Second World War.
Russian forces have continued to advance "remarkably slowly on the battlefield" despite the scale of the losses, it said.
Children and pregnant woman wounded in Russian attacks on Odesa
At least three people were killed and 25 were wounded after Russian drones hammered the southern city of Odesa overnight.
Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said two children and a pregnant woman were among the wounded in the strikes on the city. Dozens of residential buildings, a church, a kindergarten and a high school were damaged, he said.
By midday on Tuesday, rescue workers were still digging through a mountain of rubble outside a building where emergency officials said two residents had been killed.
It was ripped open across several floors. Resident Denys Tsybulskiy stood outside the building trying to reach his neighbour, who he said was trapped under the debris but had showed signs of using his phone.
Odesa, on Ukraine's strategically critical Black Sea coast, has come under increasing attack in recent months.
Watch: Firefighters battle blaze after Russian shelling hits Kherson building
Photographs posted online showed at least two carriages in flames next to a snow-covered railbed.
"Our cause – and this is what should unite all normal people in the world – is to ensure the progress of protecting life. This is possible through pressure on Russia.” he said.
US wants Ukraine to cede territory before confirming security guarantees, say reports
US officials have suggested that they are more amenable to backing Kyiv if the Donbas region is surrendered to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.
More weapons were offered to Ukraine in peacetime if it agreed to withdraw forces from the eastern region, two sources told the publication.
Ukrainian and European officials suggested that the moves were an attempt to strongarm the country into ceding the entirety of the territory.
Russia currently controls 90 per cent of the Donbas region, while Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said that the surrender of the area is the only “path to peace”.
Ukraine has said it will not give up any territory that Russia has failed to take by force.
Watch: NATO warns Ukraine faces 'harshest winter' as Russia targets energy grid
Special dispatch: I was caught in a Russian attack last night – this is Ukraine’s brutal reality as talks grind on
In the early hours of Tuesday morning I was at the receiving end of one of the deadly Russian mass drone attacks that regularly terrorise Ukrainian cities.
Much of my hotel near the centre of the Black Sea port city of Odesa was wrecked when Shahed drones hit close by, setting buildings opposite ablaze and blowing out walls, shattering windows and collapsing ceilings where I was staying.
I had slept through the sirens warning of an approaching attack and was wrenched out of my slumber by the first enormous explosion which blew out windows in my room in the Hotel Alarus at around 2.20am.
I was caught in a Russian attack last night – this is Ukraine’s brutal reality
Russia’s desperate recruitment drive as Putin frees prisoners and lures foreigners to war
For average wage earners in Russia, it's a big payday. For criminals seeking to escape the harsh conditions and abuse in prison, it's a chance at freedom. For immigrants hoping for a better life, it's a simplified path to citizenship.
All they have to do is sign a contract to fight in Ukraine.
This desperate recruitment drive is part of Moscow's strategy to replenish its forces in the nearly four-year conflict, while simultaneously avoiding an unpopular nationwide mobilisation. The bloody war of attrition has also seen foreign combatants join the fray. Following a mutual defence treaty in 2024, North Korea reportedly sent thousands of soldiers to help Russia defend its Kursk region against a Ukrainian incursion.
Read the full report:
Russia’s war recruitment drive as Putin frees prisoners and lures foreigners
Slovakia to file lawsuit against EU ban on Russian gas imports
Slovakia will file a lawsuit challenging the European Union’s ban on Russian gas imports, after the policy won final approval on Monday.
European countries agreed to completely ban the imports by late 2027, but Slovakia and Hungary both voted against. Russian gas imports make up 90 percent of Hungary’s imports in the sector.
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, is reported to have confirmed the news of the lawsuit, according to news website Dennik N.
