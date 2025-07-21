Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin ‘open to peace’ while Moscow airports remain closed after drone attacks

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is open to peace with Ukraine but his priority remains achieving Moscow’s goals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said after US president Donald Trump issued his 50-day ultimatum for a ceasefire.
"President (Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy," Mr Peskov told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin yesterday.
"The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear," he added, as Ukraine and Russia continued to trade heavy drone attacks overnight.
At least 140 flights were cancelled and Moscow’s major airports were closed after Ukraine launched a drone strike on Russia on Sunday.
The four major airports serving the capital were disrupted and more than 130 flights also had to be redirected, according to Russia’s Association of Tour Operators.
More than 230 Ukrainian drones were downed over Russia since Saturday morning, including 27 over the capital, according to the Russian defence ministry.
