Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s war of attrition could go on until 2034, Ukrainian general warns

Ukraine’s war against Russia could last until 2034, the former Ukrainian commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the UK has warned.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who led Ukraine’s war effort until last year, said: "If we try to establish a ceasefire without building up our future defences, the war will drag on for many more years. It began in 2014 – God willing, it will end in 2034.
Zaluzhnyi said the conflict had descended into a war of attrition, saying: "Right now, the front line exists mainly for killing. In 2022, tanks rode in front, and personnel followed them... Now, tanks and soldiers have switched places."
His comments came as the Institute for the Study of War warned Russia’s recent military reforms "demonstrate Russia's longer-term preparation for a possible future conflict with Nato".
Ukraine and Russia exchanged fresh drone attacks on Thursday, shortly after the conclusion of the latest round of direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. A nine-year-old was among seven people injured after Russia attacked the central region of Cherkasy, damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
Four killed and several injured in Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine
Russian forces on Thursday staged a series of mass drone attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing one person, injuring at least four and causing several fires as well as damage in the historic centre, a Unesco world heritage site.
The famous Pryvoz market in Odesa was among the places hit, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. "It is not just a place of trade, it is the living heart of Odesa," he added.
Mr Kiper said the body of a man had been recovered from under rubble at a multi-storey apartment building.
Russia also attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight, injuring seven people, including a nine-year-old, and damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city in the northeast, two people were killed and at least 33 were wounded when Russian glide bombs struck a residential neighbourhood, officials said.
Another person was killed in a drone attack in Sumy region on the northern border, where Russian troops have established a foothold in recent months.
Russia forcing abducted children to fight war, says Zelensky's aide
Russia is forcing children abducted from Ukraine to fight in the continuing war and bodies of teenagers have also been found from the battlefield, a top Ukrainian official said.
Around 35,000 children were abducted by Russian forces from the occupied regions in Ukraine’s east since 2014.
The children, when they turn 18, are now being conscripted into Russian battalions and sent to fight on the war frontline, The Times reported yesterday.
Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told The Times that the Ukraine government had found hard evidence showing conscription of its children being forced to fight in the war.
On being asked if the bodies of teenagers were being found on the battlefield, Mr Yermak said: “We have found facts about this, yes.”
Russia lost at least 80,000 troops in Kursk incursion, says Ukrainian general
At least 80,000 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in Ukraine’s audacious Kursk incursion, the war-hit country’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kursk occupation “ultimately killed or wounded at least 80,000 Russian troops,” Syrsky told the Washington Post on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military official declined to disclose Ukrainian casualties there but said they were significantly fewer than Russia’s.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the Russian border region of Kursk in August last year, pushing several miles through its southeastern flank.
Putin's military reforms show his preparation for future war with Nato – ISW
Russia’s recent military reforms show long-term preparations for a future conflict with Nato, a US-based think tank has said.
“ISW continues to assess that Russia's military reforms, including the restructuring of the Western Military District (WMD) into the Leningrad and Moscow military districts (LMD and MMD), demonstrate Russia's longer-term preparation for a possible future conflict with Nato,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
It added: “Russia's ability to more quickly conduct large-scale call-ups will have significant implications for Nato and its ability to deter or even defend against future Russian aggression.”
‘Putin wants us to panic’: How Russia has amped up its aerial strikes on Ukraine
Russia’s aerial strikes on Ukraine have massively increased since June, with intense peaks. Figures show that the six most concentrated attacks have taken place in the past month.
Putin’s forces have launched 5,402 drones and missiles against Ukraine so far this month, with the pace of attacks surging sharply in recent weeks, according to figures from Ukraine’s air force.
The deadliest single day came on 9 July, when Moscow fired 741 drones and missiles. This was followed by other intense barrages, including 623 on 12 July and 550 on 4 July.
While the number of strikes dipped mid-month with just 35 reported on 18 July and 64 on 17 July, the pace has picked up again over the past week, with 330 weapons fired on Saturday and a further 450 on Sunday.
Russia says 105 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight
Russia's air defence systems destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones overnight in nine regions and over the Sea of Azov, the Russian defence ministry said this morning.
Most of these were downed over bordering regions near Ukraine, including Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, the defence ministry said on Telegram.
Kremlin says Russian forces working hard to establish 'buffer zones' along Ukraine border
Russian forces are making every effort to establish buffer zones along the border with Ukraine, state news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.
He was speaking a day after a brief third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine where the two sides discussed further humanitarian exchanges but made no progress towards a ceasefire.
TASS news agency quoted Mr Peskov as saying that no breakthrough had been expected.
In May this year, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced his troops would aim to capture more Ukrainian territory along the border to help prevent Ukrainian incursions into Russia.
Zelensky says approved anti-corruption bill fulfils promise of justice
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has defended his new anti-corruption bill which has sparked widespread protests in the country and said that the bill is well-balanced and fulfils promise of justice.
“Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian interference is kept out,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“Everyone who has access to state secrets, and this includes not only the NABU and SAPO, but also the SBI, the National Police, must undergo lie detector tests. These must be regular checks,” he said.
He also acknowledged the protests and said: “And of course, it is important that Ukrainians are responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening. Ukraine is a country of people who donʼt look away.”
Watch: Inside Russia’s suicide drone factories as Putin ramps up weapon production to pound Ukraine
Inside Russia’s suicide drone factories, production of Shahed drones is being rapidly increased as Vladimir Putin steps up efforts to intensify attacks on Ukraine with expanded weapon supplies.
A Russian state TV report, which aired on Sunday offered a rare look inside a major factory in Tatarstan that produces Russian versions of Iran’s Shahed-136 drones.
The propaganda broadcast showed matte black Geran-2 drones, highlighting their role in the conflict.
Hours after the report, Russia launched at least 57 drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, killing at least one person — despite Kremlin claims that Putin remains open to peace talks.
