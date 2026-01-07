Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK and France ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if peace deal agreed
For first time, Steve Witkoff says US president Donald Trump strongly stands behind security protocols
The UK and France have signed a declaration to send forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, Sir Keir Starmer has announced – and for the first time the United States backed the pledge.
The prime minister said the UK and France would “create military hubs in Ukraine” in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia.
The signing of the declaration followed hours of talks involving the Coalition of the Willing, comprising Ukraine’s allies, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.
US negotiator Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump strongly stood behind the security protocols.
“Those security protocols are meant to a) deter any further attacks in Ukraine, and b) if there are any attacks, they're meant to defend. And they will do both,” Mr Witkoff said.
US and Ukrainian officials discussed ideas over the issue of territory during the talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Talks around security protocols 'largely finished', says Witkoff
Proposals for post-war security protocols for Ukraine are "largely" finalised, US president Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said following the discussions with European countries.
“We look forward to more progress as a result of everything that's occurred today,” he said.
“We think we're largely finished with security protocols, which are important so that the people of Ukraine know that when this ends, it ends for ever.
“We also think critically that we are very, very close to finishing up as robust a prosperity agreement as any country has ever seen coming out of conflicts like this.”
Ukraine unites Europe and US – Zelensky
Ukraine has united Europe and America, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the allies announced the security guarantee.
“Euro-Atlantic unity has proven its effectiveness and must be preserved for our shared interests and security. And together, we can achieve even more – Ukraine unites Europe and America,” he wrote on social media.
Germany could send troops to neighbouring countries
Germany could deploy troops in countries neighbouring Ukraine, chancellor Friedrich Merz has suggested.
"Every partner in the coalition must, under its own domestic procedures, decide in due course what contribution it will make... Germany will continue to contribute politically, financially, and militarily," he said after the security guarantees deal was announced.
"On the type and scope of a German contribution, the government and the German Bundestag must and will decide once the conditions (of the ceasefire) are clarified.
“That could include, for example, after a ceasefire, deploying forces for Ukraine on neighbouring Nato territory.
"We basically rule nothing out.”
Five key promises by coalition nations
According to the Elysee, the Paris declaration by the Coalition of the Willing agreed:
- To participate in a US-led "ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism"
- Ongoing efforts to arm Ukraine’s military, and to provide it with tactical support
- The pledge of French and British boots on the ground once the war is over
- "Binding commitments" to support Ukraine if there are armed attacks by Russia in future
- And a long-term commitment to deepen defence ties with Kyiv
Russia accused of attacking US company
Trump strongly behind security guarantee, says Witkoff
Donald Trump "strongly stands behind" the security guarantee, his special envoy Steve Witkoff said.
"Those security protocols are meant to a) deter any further attacks in Ukraine, and b) if there are any attacks, they're meant to defend. And they will do both,” he said.
"They are as strong as anyone has ever seen."
Jared Kushner, Mr Trump's son-in-law and previously a senior adviser to his father-in-law, said the US president sought "a deal where both sides look to de-escalate".
He said: "You create a robust deterrence, you know, peace through strength, where it's unlikely that somebody will ever go and start this again."
Mr Kushner added: "This is a really important building block towards an eventual peace deal and I think that it's a big, big milestone that's reached today between the Europeans, with the Coalition of the Willing."
Air, land and sea support for military back-up against Russian attacks
Nations in the “coalition of the willing” have pledged to back up front-line forces with air, land and sea support to deter any future Russian attack.
Leaders from European countries and Canada, as well as US representatives and top officials from the European Union and Nato, promised to provide Kyiv's front-line forces with equipment and training.
The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the plan's details remain unclear.
Sir Keir Starmer said the meeting made excellent progress but cautioned that "the hardest yards are still ahead".
